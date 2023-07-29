“They even stole my underpants” – breaking latest news

Padua bitter for Checco Zalone. This time it is the comedian who has little desire to laugh, who on Monday (but it only emerged yesterday) was robbed as soon as he arrived in the city, a stop on one of the many dates of the tour (Amore + Iva) with which the comedian is filming the Italy since last November getting a full house after another. As soon as he arrived in Padua, Checco Zalone had stopped for dinner in a restaurant, a stop at the end of the journey to grab a bite to eat and relax before reaching the hotel, the car parked nearby, outside the restaurant with the suitcases in the trunk . Fatal error.

It’s hard to tell if the thieves spotted him in advance or if he simply went well by opening the first car nearby, the fact is that while Zalone was having dinner they forced his car and took away all the suitcases. As Tg Nord Est explained, the thieves left with all the personal effects, stage clothes and travel equipment that the comedian had with him. However, it is not clear whether there were also valuables inside the suitcases.

Bitter evening, therefore concluded with a complaint to the carabinieri. Once on stage, however, Checco Zalone found the strength to even joke about his misadventure, making fun of the stereotype that accompanies North and South: someone from Bari who gets ripped off in Padua, thinks what a shame: «I wanted to thank you for the welcome – made his debut on the stage of Piazzola sul Brenta —. To make me feel at home in Padua, they opened my car and took everything away. Not even my underpants have left me.’ Doubtful viewers: are you joking or are you serious? “Really eh, I’m not kidding.”

Then the show continued with the usual canvas made of imitations and songs, jokes and satire, incorrect and deliberately ungrammatical comedy of feigned ignorance and true talent. Vulgar but always for a good purpose, because Checco Zalone shows the contradictions of contemporary society, breaks down clichés by riding them, disguises himself as the standard bearer of conservatism but is the Trojan horse to lay bare a facade of respectability.

