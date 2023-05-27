they fell on the north face of Corno Piccolo

More dramatic accident in the mountains Italian: two hikers died in the last hours after being crashed on the Gran Sasso. The emergency services that arrived on the spot were useless. Just a few days ago another ski mountaineer died in the same area.









The accident on the Corno Piccolo, in the Sivitilli canal

According to what has been reported in the last few hours by Ansa, the tragedy took place today, Saturday 27 May 2023. The accident occurred on the Gran Sasso massif, more precisely on the north face of Corno Piccolo In the Sivitilli channel.

Here was a group of hikers, mountaineers according to what is specified. Due to circumstances yet to be verified, two of these crashed and lost their lives. No details on the identity of the victims have been released at the moment.

The Gran Sasso formation, the highest mountain massif of the Apennines and of peninsular Italy, located entirely in Abruzzo









The alarm was raised by two other people engaged in another route. She arrived on site an air ambulance from breaking latest news of the Abruzzo health service, with a technician from Alpine rescue. Also present were ground teams from the Alpine Rescue stations of Teramo e The Eagle.

A few days ago another victim on the Gran Sasso

Rescuers are currently working to recover the bodies of the two hikers who lost their lives today on the Gran Sasso. Tragically, these are not the only victims in these same areas over the past few weeks.





On 7 May, a ski mountaineer died, still falling on the Gran Sasso while tackling the Bissolati channelon the summit of Corno Grande that is the highest peak of the Apennine formation.









According to reports, it would be fell for about fifty meters as he faced down the couloir, after reaching the summit. The body of the hiker, originally from the Marche region, was taken to the Teramo hospital for checks.

25-year-old climber who died in a via ferrata in Val di Susa

In another dramatic and recent accident, her life was lost a 25-year-old climber. The young woman was participating in a via ferrata on the Sacra di San Michele, in Val di Susaon May 2, 2023.





The crash occurred near the Tibetan bridgein the municipality of Sant’Ambrogio of Turin. As soon as the accident happened, the alarm was raised for help, but even in this case it was all useless for her.









According to the reconstructions leaked after the accident, the climber would have been the victim of a fall of about forty meters along a very impervious wall.







