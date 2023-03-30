He did not make it Andrew Spinellifor all “Spino”, the Pordenone traveler struck in 2013 by a cancer to the inoperable pancreas. He died this morning, Thursday 30 March, in the hospice, where he had been hospitalized for about a month. He was 50 years old. When he was diagnosed with the disease, the doctors had given him about a month to live, but his passion for walking took him much further. A battle, his, for which he had been renamed the Forrest Gump against cancer.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Sofia Sacchitelli died at the age of 23 of heart cancer: she fought for research on rare diseases

Ralph Eggleston, director and screenwriter Pixar dies at 56: he had cancer, worked on Toy Story and The Incredibles

Always travelling, a tireless itinerant attached to life and to his camper “Tano il Gabbiano”, purchased also thanks to the solidarity of the many people who followed him and which since 2020 had become his home. In fact, despite the unexpected arrival of the “annoying travel companion”, as he himself defined it in his blog, his journey has never stopped. He toured Europe recounting his experience of him, photographing emotions then translated into some publications (If I walk, I live; The Caminante; Walker, pilgrim and wayfarer).