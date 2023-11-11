“They gave me a few days to live”

Johnny Irwin keep fighting. The popular British television presenter, who has long suffered from cancer, announced that he is about to celebrate his 50th birthday in Spain, together with his wife Jessica and their three children. In an interview with the tabloid The Sun, Irwin revealed that in March the doctors had given him a few days to live: «I couldn’t eat, I had incredible pain in my back, I was skin and bones. I spent my days lying in the clinic bed, sleeping most of the time.”

Jonnie Irwin, the battle with cancer

When he was sent home, the former “A Place in The Sun” host decided to cling to life with all his might, stunning those same doctors who told him he wouldn’t celebrate his twins Rafa’s third birthday and Cormac in June.

Jonnie Irwin, who had grown to 80 pounds, began drinking protein shakes, taking long walks and using a hyperbaric oxygen tent. The host is also continuing treatment, including chemotherapy, in the hope of curbing the brain tumor diagnosed in 2020.

Birthday in Spain

“I won’t let cancer define me,” Jonnie Irwin said in the interview. “My attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it,” he added. Now Jonnie Irwin is about to leave for Spain: «I never thought I would be here – he said -. I’m really looking forward to spending some time with Jess and the boys.”