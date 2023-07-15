they have a young memory and snappy movements

MeteoWeb

I ‘superagers’, meaning older adults with memories similar to those 20 to 30 years younger, also move faster and enjoy better mental health than typical older adults. This was revealed by a study published in the journal Lancet Healthy Longevity and conducted by Marta Garo-Pascualof the Queen Sofia Foundation Alzheimer Center in Madrid. It may be this improved physical performance that makes the brain work better. Most people’s memory function gradually declines as they age; however, the so-called super-elderly seem to be able to avoid this deterioration.

The experts analyzed 64 superagers and 55 typical older adults, who performed well on several cognitive tasks but did not exhibit super memory skills. Participants had an MRI scan to measure gray matter volume and completed a series of clinical trials. In line with previous studies, MRI scans showed that superagers have more gray matter in key brain areas involved in memory and also in a part of the brain involved in movement.

Using artificial intelligence, the authors later found that faster movement speed and better mental health were the factors most often associated with superagers. Older adults performed better on tests measuring mobility and fine motor function, indicating that they have better mobility, agility and balance.

Although super seniors report activity levels similar to those of typical older people, it is possible that they engage in more physically demanding activities, such as gardening or climbing stairs which could contribute to reductions in blood pressure and obesity levels , to increased blood flow to the brain, which in turn can help improve cognitive abilities in later life. Conversely, however, it is also possible that better brain health is the cause of the faster movement speed of super-agers.

Follow MeteoWeb on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

