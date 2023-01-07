“Until proven otherwise Biden e Lula they were elected by the people”. The words of a Radio Radio listener unleashed Contri’s reaction, live on “A special day”, which broadens the discourse to mass communication: “I always have with me the psychology of totalitarianism, a text that explains everything very well. Speaking of the market, in the 70s and 80s multinationals were still fighting against each other”.

From considerations related to mass communication, Contri then moves on to current events, photographing the current situation of Italian society: “How come people are reduced to this state of Stockholm syndrome? The report Census released a few days ago speaks of a country in a state of latency, we are a Suspended country, we always expect something from one government rather than another. And some take advantage of this latency“.

The reference is once again to the health management of the country and the global one of the pandemic, which could in the future merge inseparably, continues Contri: “Today there is a European meeting on this gigantic bale of infections that would arrive from China with Pregliasco talking about the variant Krakenevery so often they invent names like this, when people arrive with a low-grade fever and nothing more, when there’s no variant and they haven’t found anything new except the Omicron. Meanwhile, they have already decided thatOMS it will have the power to decide which pandemics will be and which vaccines to use. A body that is now practically private supported by two thirds by Bill Gates and the pharmaceutical companies; we should give him the power to control healthcare around the world. What can we do with this Europe which takes away the sovereignty of every country and in this case even puts it back to a private world body“