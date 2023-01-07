Home Health “They have decided to give health sovereignty to the WHO, it would be the end of the ends”
Health

“They have decided to give health sovereignty to the WHO, it would be the end of the ends”

by admin
“They have decided to give health sovereignty to the WHO, it would be the end of the ends”

“Until proven otherwise Biden e Lula they were elected by the people”. The words of a Radio Radio listener unleashed Contri’s reaction, live on “A special day”, which broadens the discourse to mass communication: “I always have with me the psychology of totalitarianism, a text that explains everything very well. Speaking of the market, in the 70s and 80s multinationals were still fighting against each other”.

From considerations related to mass communication, Contri then moves on to current events, photographing the current situation of Italian society: “How come people are reduced to this state of Stockholm syndrome? The report Census released a few days ago speaks of a country in a state of latency, we are a Suspended country, we always expect something from one government rather than another. And some take advantage of this latency“.

The reference is once again to the health management of the country and the global one of the pandemic, which could in the future merge inseparably, continues Contri: “Today there is a European meeting on this gigantic bale of infections that would arrive from China with Pregliasco talking about the variant Krakenevery so often they invent names like this, when people arrive with a low-grade fever and nothing more, when there’s no variant and they haven’t found anything new except the Omicron. Meanwhile, they have already decided thatOMS it will have the power to decide which pandemics will be and which vaccines to use. A body that is now practically private supported by two thirds by Bill Gates and the pharmaceutical companies; we should give him the power to control healthcare around the world. What can we do with this Europe which takes away the sovereignty of every country and in this case even puts it back to a private world body

See also  Edin Dzeko goals, family, fitness and cooking: all about him

You may also like

You really need it: this purifying soup is...

Shortage of medicines, pharmacies on their knees: there...

HELLO GIANLUCA! ONLY IF YOU ARE SAMPDORIANO OR...

they are up to 11 times higher than...

the virus has now changed, it should be...

Family doctors: “The maxi turnout of patients in...

Covid: 6 times higher mortality in the unvaccinated...

Painter teachers paint their school gym during the...

Smog alarm, fine dust twice over the limits...

what are the causes and what remedies can...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy