Home Health “They have to go to jail! Got it?”
Health

“They have to go to jail! Got it?”

by admin
“They have to go to jail! Got it?”

A very hard outburst that of Mara Venier a Sunday In. Studio guest, Sandra Milo. At the center of the chat was also the theme of violence against women. Sandra Milo talks about “forgiveness” and solving the root problem, that is, educating people to respect. But Mara Venier, very sensitive on this issue, she went on the attack: “No, sorry Sandra, these people have to go to jail, we need to be clear about this. You believe in forgiveness, I tell you they have to go to jail”.

Strong words and those of Venier that can also be shared, which garnered a great applause from the audience present in the studio. Then the bet slipped away without further jolts. Indeed, Venier wanted to underline her long friendship with Sandra Milo by celebrating the actress’s birthday in the studio complete with a cake. An opportunity to also remember the great film and television career of Sandra Milo, a true icon of Italian cinema. There Milo she appeared almost moved by Venier’s surprise which astounded the actress and her children present in the studio.

See also  Covid: 44 dead, 17,364 positive. Rate at 12.6% - Medicine

You may also like

For Berlusconi Easter at the San Raffaele, flash...

Is sleeping in socks bad for you? The...

Pixie Bob for older women is the best...

Monte dei Paschi di Siena, it’s really over:...

Psych remuneration system – 02/18/2016

The departures of migrants resumed, another 13 landings

Fire in Hamburg, toxic cloud alarm. “Extreme Danger”

Lose weight through exercise? The Hadza people show...

Lazio goal: foul by Milinkovic on Alex Sandro?...

decriminalize medical errors if there is no malice

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy