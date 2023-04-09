A very hard outburst that of Mara Venier a Sunday In. Studio guest, Sandra Milo. At the center of the chat was also the theme of violence against women. Sandra Milo talks about “forgiveness” and solving the root problem, that is, educating people to respect. But Mara Venier, very sensitive on this issue, she went on the attack: “No, sorry Sandra, these people have to go to jail, we need to be clear about this. You believe in forgiveness, I tell you they have to go to jail”.

Strong words and those of Venier that can also be shared, which garnered a great applause from the audience present in the studio. Then the bet slipped away without further jolts. Indeed, Venier wanted to underline her long friendship with Sandra Milo by celebrating the actress’s birthday in the studio complete with a cake. An opportunity to also remember the great film and television career of Sandra Milo, a true icon of Italian cinema. There Milo she appeared almost moved by Venier’s surprise which astounded the actress and her children present in the studio.