30Is it possible that simple Flower Berries could serve as a powerful medicine? Science tells us yes.

Man has always taken care of himself with what Nature offers him. Today, even if Science has brought many solutions to health problems, we still have many resources to use.

Of course, too using natural products is not without dangers, because as we know each person responds to substances differently. To take remedies in the form of herbs, preparations, teas or supplements we have to anyway contact pharmacists, professional herbalists or our doctor.

In this article we explain the peculiarity of Rosa Canina berriesWhich benefits they bring and how to take care of yourself with this wonder of nature.

Real ‘miraculous’ flower berries: they help fight pain, heart problems and inflammation

The Rosa Canina berries appear as small red gemsand scientifically they are also known as roses. I am edibleand have a taste between bitterish and sour.

It is a sort of “false fruit” of the Rose, in fact the real fruit is made up of the “seeds” found inside the berry. I’m from yellow colorcovered with a kind of fluff and are called stop it.

Coming at beneficial properties of Rosa Caninawe are faced with a wide range of applications. First of all, the berries are known for him large amount of Vitamin C, which as we know offers a lot of immuno-protection. It also favors the absorption of Iron, and therefore an integration of Rosa Canina it also helps those suffering from anemia.

But of course that’s not all: many research has confirmed the strong anti-inflammatory properties of Rosa Canina as well as protective for the benefit of cartilage and joints. With an integration of 5 grams of Rosa Canina powder we can solve osteoarticular problems, rheumatism e overcome pain Associates. This is because the berries are also pain relievers. They are also used in case of menstrual cramps.

According to experts, Rosa Canina has excellent preventive properties on cardiovascular diseases, hypertension and cholesterol. And it helps regulate the blood sugar level, keeping the diabetes risks. They are not missing benefits for the gastrointestinal tract and antioxidant action.

Turning to the aesthetic sector, we recall that Rosa Canina is present in many cosmetics and offers benefits for nails, hair and skin.

How to take Rosa Canina Berries?

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, Rosehip Flower Berries are edible and generally safe. Obviously, we can and must find products of this kind in specialized shops or pharmacies. Venturing into the woods and eating berries, without having certainties, can have harmful consequences.

They exist commercially multiple types of organic and certified products: supplements, powders or selected berries, as well as herbal teas, jams or foods with berries as an ingredient. The powder formulation can be used together with smoothies or drinks, or to prepare cakes and biscuits.

Although Rosa Canina is a natural product and sure, in some subjects it can cause minor disturbancesand this due to the high percentage of Vitamin C gastrointestinal disorders. For this reason and in general for safety, we must always ask your doctor for advice before integrating our diet with Rosa Canina.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)