This could be the first scam linked to the world of cryptocurrencies made by an Italian company, to the detriment of Italian savers. Six thousand savers, according to the first estimates, who would have invested figures ranging from ten thousand to three hundred thousand euros. At the moment only one certainty: the founders of New Financial Technologyborn in forcingin the Treviso area, but with a registered office in London (in the Soho district) and ramifications a Dubai, at the moment there is no trace. Just as there is no trace of the tens of millions of euros that they would have taken from small investors in Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont, Lombardi and Lazio. The money gone, the first estimates say, could be between 40 and 100 million euros. But it is too early to have an exact figure.

The message of the founders, before disappearing

Just a message, before disappearing. It can be read in a Telegram channel born two days ago and which today already has three hundred people: “The company found itself facing unforeseen internal problems”, and therefore “decided to carry out a reorganization, first protecting the capital deposited by customers. , planning a return “. And again: “There is every intention of reimbursing each investor for the free float in progress”. A text that is not entirely clear. But clear is the intention at the moment to block all withdrawals. The Telegram channel in question is called “New Financial Technology Scammers”. Because one thing is clear to the hundreds of people who in these hours in that channel are exchanging messages of alarm, or of discouragement. The company scammed them. He promised returns that at the beginning he also guaranteed (about 10% on the invested capital, we read in the chat).

How the alleged Ponzi scheme worked

New Financial Technology promised earnings from the mechanism of arbitrage between cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin for example can be worth a few dollars more or less at a given moment on one platform rather than another. By playing on these differences in value, the NFT guaranteed earnings and distributed percentages. The whole thing lasted for about four years.

And if in the early years this seemed to work, since 2022, with the collapse of cryptocurrencies and the complications of the market linked to Bitcoin and its sister companies, the situation has changed. If everything were confirmed, it would be a classic Ponzi scheme: the first customers are won, considerable returns are given, word of mouth ensures that the desire for easy earnings spreads like wildfire among friends, relatives, acquaintances up to make millions arrive in the company’s coffers. Tens of millions in all likelihood.

The company’s lawyer: “I exclude both a Ponzi scheme”

Then the game broke. Contacted by The Tribuna of Treviso, the newspaper that today first gave news of what was happening in Silea, one of the company’s lawyers denied that it could be a ‘Ponzi’ model scam: “I exclude this reality”. But of his clients, Mauro Rizzato, 55, and Christian Visentin, 46, at the moment there is no trace. They seem to be in Dubai.

While near their homes, local chronicles tell us, garrisons of people begin to form who want their money back. Meanwhile at the moment no complaints have been submitted to the public prosecutor’s office, nor reports to the Guardia di Finanza. But whoever feels cheated is trying to collect signatures for a class action. Although, at least reading the messages on the forums, they don’t even believe they can get their money back.