They look genuine, but they can hurt: here are the ‘enemy’ foods that hide in the pantry every day | Be careful

No one would have ever thought it, but these are precisely the foods ‘enemies’ of health: they seem genuine but in reality they are extremely dangerous.

Nutrition is a very important aspect of human life. Yes, because through what you eat you can safeguard your physical health. In fact, following a healthy and balanced diet helps prevent the risk of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and many other pathologies of various kinds.

However, few know that there are gods apparently genuine food, which actually hide several pitfalls for the body. Contrary to what one might think, they are real ‘enemies’ of our well-being and are practically found in the pantry of each of us.

When you find out what it is you won’t be able to believe your eyes because they are truly unsuspected foods. They are even often recommended in low-calorie diets. Which is why it would never occur to us to doubt them.

They seem genuine, but they can hurt: the ‘enemy’ foods of the body

According to a recent study conducted by the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention of the IRCCS Neuromed of Pozzilli (IS), in collaboration with the University of Insubria of Varese and Como, the University of Catania and Mediterranea Cardiocentro of Naples, food processing can have negative effects on the health of the organism.

Experts would in fact have monitored the state of health of 22,000 people over the course of 12 years, highlighting how the most elaborate foods are at the same time also the most harmful to health. Therefore, according to the data collected here, not only foods of poor nutritional quality would have a profound effect on the risk of mortality, especially for cardiovascular diseases, but also those subjected to a high degree of industrial processing.

Indeed, it would be precisely this aspect that has the greatest influence on mortality. It should also be emphasized that in reality 80% of foods classified as unhealthy would also be ultra-processed. Consequently, it is possible to conclude that the two factors would jointly affect the increased risk of mortality. But what would they actually be? ‘enemy’ foods of our body?

You will be amazed to know that some of them are generally considered wholesome foods and are also included in low-calorie diets. Can you imagine what we are talking about? They are commonly found in all our pantries. Well, among the more dangerous foods absolutely, in addition to carbonated and sugary drinks and spreadable creams, there would also be rusks, crackers, fruit yoghurt, some breakfast cereals and vegan burgers. Would you have ever said that?