they noticed her after many hours

A newborn was abandoned outside the emergency room of the Sesto San Giovanni hospital: the doctors noticed her presence after a few hours. The little girl was immediately transferred to Niguarda and is doing well.

Is called Amelia the abandoned baby outside the emergency room of Sesto San Giovanni (Milan), e found by medical personnel of the hospital: the discovery dates back to last Wednesday 24 maggio, but the news was released only today.

She was found outside the hospital after hours in a state of neglect

The little girl was right away taking charge by the doctors and nurses of the hospital on the outskirts of Milan, who lent her the prime cure needed later the hours passed outside the structure in via Matteotti in state of abandonment. Then the little girl was transferred to the Niguarda hospital, where she is still now, in stable health conditions. To choose his name it was the health personnel of the Sesto San Giovanni hospital.

The mayor’s appeal to the mother: “Think about it”

A case that shakes public opinion once again, and is added to the more recent ones of Enea (the newborn entrusted to the Culla per la Vita of the Milanese clinic Eat them) and of Noemi, left by her mother toBergamo hospital.

And also in this case, as in the previous ones, there are those who turn to the child’s mother, inviting her to reconsider. “I want to appeal to the mother: don’t be afraid to recognize your little girl, as a Municipality we are by your side”, the words of the mayor of Sesto San Giovanni Roberto Di Stefano. “Come forward, contact me without fear because if the reason for abandonment is linked to economic problems, as a Municipality we have prepared numerous forms of support. We will do everything possible to ensure a future for this little girl together with her mother!”