They offer Corona confidential files on Messina Denaro, arrested – ANSA Agency

17
They offer Corona confidential files on Messina Denaro, arrested ANSA agencyThey offer Corona confidential files on Messina Denaro, marshal and politician arrested Corriere della SeraMazara Del Vallo, offer Corona secret documents on Messina Denaro: arrested TGCOMFabrizio Corona had come into possession of the audio stolen from the chat between Messina Denaro and some patients Journal of SicilyMessina Denaro, they offer Fabrizio Corona confidential files on the arrest of the boss: politician and carabiniere arrested ilmessaggero.itSee full coverage on Google News