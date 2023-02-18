Home Health They painted the gym during the Christmas holidays, giving up the holidays: Valditara rewards teachers of Sala Consilina
The Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, awarded some teachers and students of the “Marco Tullio Cicerone” State Institute of Higher Education in Sala Consilina, in Campania, for their meritorious gesture.

During the Christmas holidays, physical education teachers and some students have offered to paint the school gym to make it more welcoming and functional when the students return.

The teachers Samantha Durante, Antonella Morena, Annamaria Scala and Salvatore Belcastro gave up part of their Christmas holidays to carry out this work with the sole purpose of improving the school environment for their students. Despite the many appreciations received, the initiative has also aroused controversy on the part of some parents and teachers.

Minister Valditara recognized the initiative by rewarding teachers and students with a plaque of merit given to the head teacher Antonella Vairo during a meeting at her office in Rome. The teachers said they were proud of the recognition, but that they only acted with their hearts and for the good of their students.

