they remain in the RSA and in the emergency rooms. Schillaci signs the ordinance today

On April 30, the obligation to wear masks in hospitals, nursing homes and social and social welfare structures (including outpatient clinics and doctors’ offices) expires, as established in October 2022 by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci. The ministry is therefore working on a new anti-Covid ordinance which will come into force, for health facilities, starting from 1 May.

According to what emerged from the last meeting of experts at the dicastery, the measures are moving towards an easing, as previously anticipated by Schillaci: the use of masks should remain mandatory only in wards with fragile patients and in intensive care. In addition, swabs on new arrivals and hospitalizations in the emergency room will only be carried out for symptoms.

Bassetti: «Mask? To be used only in rooms with fragile patients or if you go to visit a hospitalized family member»

“They seem very reasonable to me and I agree with them 100%”, commented the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases of the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa, who in recent weeks had already hoped for a limitation on the use of the devices in hospitals and RSA: “However, we must get out of the dimension of the obligation, it is time to treat Sars-Cov-2 like other similar viruses – he declared in mid-April – the Coronavirus today is no more serious than other respiratory viruses”.

It is therefore right to loosen the measures, but always keeping the attention high on the protection of fragile patients: «If I talk about a patient during a meeting with colleagues, I may not wear masks. But if a doctor enters the room of a fragile patient, or a visitor goes to visit a family member, there is no doubt that a mask must be worn,” Bassetti specified again.

