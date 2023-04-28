Home » they remain only in the departments at risk. Schillaci signs the ordinance
they remain only in the departments at risk. Schillaci signs the ordinance

Stop go masks in hospitals. Health Minister Orazio Schillaci signed theorder, valid until 31 December, on the use of respiratory protective devices throughout the national territory in relation to access to health, social-health and social-welfare facilities. The measure was in fact due to expire on April 30.

The measure

Article 1 establishes that “it is mandatory to wear respiratory protective devices for workers, users and visitors of health facilities within the departments that house frail, elderly or immunosuppressed patients, especially if with a high intensity of care , identified by the health directorates of the health facilities themselves”. The obligation, continues the ordinance, “is extended to workers, users and visitors to social-health and social-welfare facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, nursing homes, hospices, rehabilitation facilities, residential facilities for the elderly, even those who are not self-sufficient”.

The discretion of hospitals

In the other wards and waiting rooms, “the decision on the use of respiratory protective devices by healthcare workers and visitors remains at the discretion of the healthcare management, which can also order their use for all those with respiratory symptoms ».

“Similar measures are not foreseen with regard to the connective roads and hospital spaces in any case located outside the hospitalization wards”, highlights article 3 of the ordinance. This means that the protective device is not mandatory inside hospitals in the paths, on the landings, in the waiting areas of the lifts, in the bars and in the canteens

