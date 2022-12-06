Convincing a patient to go to private healthcare brings a reward for call center employees. A telephone operator from the private hospital and with accreditation from the MultiMedica regional health service tells it to the 37e2 program of Radio Popolare. The same structure then confirmed the practice with a letter.

The telephone operators of the private hospital, and accredited with the regional health service, MultiMedica receive a salary bonus if they succeed in proposing and obtaining consent from patients to be moved from the public to the private agenda. This was revealed by Radio Popolare which, during the broadcast 37e2 of 2 December conducted by Vittorio Agnoletto, published the story of an employee of this call center.

The welcome discount

The work of convincing would be based on one welcome discount, a kind of discounted rate. In this way, the citizen renounces free health assistance, or with only the ticket, to be linked to a private structure also for any subsequent services.

The confirmation of this modus operandi came from MultiMedica itself through a letter sent to the broadcast 37e2: “Since the service has a slightly higher rate, as a company we have decided to pay part of it to our telephone operators, such as further prize on their variable pay,” it read.

“The true face of the public-private equivalence”

“This is the true face of the public-private equivalence”, commented Agnoletto who, as well as host of 37e2 he is also a doctor, university lecturer and activist of Democratic medicine: “After having weakened the public structures and having further lengthened the waiting lists, the action of the private sector to further erode the role of public health facilities by treating people as customers to be contested on the market with the offers of the day”.

It is not yet clear whether or not this type of behavior has a legal relevance. It remains to be understood whether and how much this type of practice is damaging the interests of users, who are forced to pay for private health services in order to escape waiting lists.

The national president of Democratic Medicine Marco Caldiroli he has already said that he intends to verify whether “the operating methods implemented in this structure are practices that are also widespread elsewhere”. In this way, he says, she would “explain, at least in part, why there are waiting lists in the public health service of even two years”.