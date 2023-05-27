“They sold performance-enhancing drugs in city and provincial gyms”: 7 convictions

They would have managed an alleged round of doping drugs within some gyms in the city and in the province, substances that they would have sold – or injected directly – into various athletes, who would then have achieved important results in various sports competitions, between 2016 and 2018 A business which, according to the prosecutor’s hypothesis, would have yielded around 300 thousand euros. For this, 7 people were convicted, involved in a Nas operation of the Carabinieri of 12 February 2020.

The sentence, which was issued last February but of which PalermoToday has come to the attention only now, it is of the gup Lirio Conti, who tried the defendants with the abbreviated procedure. The heaviest sentence, 2 years and 8 months, was imposed on Philip Masucci, bodybuilder and manager of a supplement shop in via Zappalà, which allegedly sold anabolic steroids. Two years (suspended sentence) for Gaspar Aielloowner of the “Free Time” gym in Partinico, sentenced to 5 months and 10 days (suspended sentence) for Francesco Di Rosaliaowner of the “Infinity Club” gym in Cinisi, same penalty for Cesare Montepersonal trainer in the Aiello gym and who would have procured the substances and who would also have administered them to some athletes.

Three of these athletes were also sentenced, all to 2 months and 20 days (suspended sentence): Manuela Fava (she would have taken the substances before a competition that took place in Catania in 2018, becoming the “bikini fitness over 35” regional champion), Joseph Reserved e Prospero Tests that, according to the indictment, they too would have taken the drugs to obtain better performances during the competitions.

The investigation – which had led to the arrest of Aiello, Monte, Masucci and Di Rosalia – had been coordinated by the assistant prosecutor Sergio Demontis and by the substitute Giorgia Spiri and was also based on a series of wiretaps. The Court of Review had however canceled the ordinances of pre-trial detention for Di Roslia, Aiello and Masucci (defended, among others by the lawyers Giovanni Rizzuti and Pasquale Contorno) and various charges were then deemed non-existent also by the judge.