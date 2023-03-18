The international arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court in The Hague against Vladimir Putin has no effect on Olena. “I don’t care about Putin, I think about my children,” he tells us on Telegram. She doesn’t care, but what happened to her Andrii is why the International Court accuses the Tsar of “war crimes” for the deportation of Ukrainian children and adolescents to Russian territory.

Olena is a nurse, mother of seven children. ‘Before taking refuge in Switzerland, I worked in a hospital in Izium, in Kharkiv.’ On April 30, her mother and her teenage son joined her at work to recharge her mobile phone because, as often happened, there was no electricity at her house. â€˜Just in those minutes the Russians bombed us. My mother died, my son was seriously injured.’ The hospital had been hit by a cluster bomb, Andrii needed to be operated on. The diagnosis was atrocious: spinal injury and multiple injuries of internal organs.

â€œI was able to see him on a couch, they told me they would take him to the operating room and then I could stay with him. But she didn’t go that way. After the bombing, the Russians entered and took away some people, including Andrii. For a month and a half I didn’t know anything about him, not even if he was alive or dead. I wrote to anyone for information, I knew what could happen to our children and teenagers. They didn’t tell us anything from Russia.’

Andrii had ended up in a Moscow hospital where he underwent back surgery. The doctors told him that his mother had died and therefore he had been placed in an adoption program. They would find him a Russian family. He would never see his brothers again. “He was sick, he was distressed, he was desperate for having lost his mother and because he couldn’t walk anymore”.

Even Olena, 850 kilometers away from her son, thought there was nothing more they could do. Then, she says, the miracle: «One day, friends sent me a screenshot of a photo that was circulating on Viber (a messaging system, ed.). It was Andrii’s ID photo. It was posted by a fellow citizen of ours, also deported from the Kharkiv region. The image went viral and Olena relied on an association that organized her trip to Russia to go and recover her paralyzed son.

«It wasn’t easy to get to Moscow, it was a very difficult few days, for security reasons I can’t tell you the itinerary. Once I arrived at the hospital they had reported to me, I saw my son lying on a bed, he could only move his neck and arms. We hugged and hugged. He didn’t expect to see me, he couldn’t stop crying».

Olena and Andrii stayed in Russia for almost three months, the association helped them organize their return trip and their new life in Switzerland. There were some doctors who didn’t want to let him go, â€œbut they understood that I would never leave him there. In that hospital I saw other deported children. A little girl had already been given up for adoption. I tried to help her father, but then I had to leave and never heard from again.’

Today Andrii suffers from depression and is in a wheelchair, but Olena is sure she will be able to get him back on his feet: “I’m his mother and I’m a nurse,” she says. When Andrii hears a plane go by he gets scared and sometimes cries. Just like when a balloon pops. Both dream of bombings at night. And if he met Putinwhat would he say to him, we ask Olena: “I want my mother back, and my children’s future”.