They want to give you birth control pills but they don’t want to tell you about the side effects, and what effects!

According to an important university research, the use of the contraceptive pill can lead to the onset of a very serious pathology. Let’s see what it is

The development of serious illness come i tumors it can also depend on some products that we take in the course of our lives. For example, for women it seems to be rather risky birth control pill last generation.

According to an accurate research work it could be really harmful and cause long-term effects that should not be underestimated for any kind of reason. Let us then analyze this study in detail taking into account the results.

Birth control pill: which disease can cause according to the study

The team of experts has in fact highlighted a correlation between the use of the aforementioned pill for several years and the formation of breast cancer. Even in these cases the risk of getting sick is 20% higher. The study was published in the scientific journal “Plos Medicine” by the researchers ofUniversity of Oxford In the United Kingdom.

The effects of both the contraceptive pill based on progestogen hormones and the traditional one combined with estrogen. By virtue of this, the danger already known in the past was confirmed, even if there are also benefits. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, oral contraceptives composed of estrogens and progestogens possess both carcinogenic and cancer-preventive properties.

They also pose a high risk cervix and liverwhile appearing to be “protective” regarding the endometrial and ovarian cancer. Therefore, conflicting information which, however, must be taken into consideration to find a balance.

Returning to the research, the conclusion of the researchers of Oxford is that taking the contraceptive pill would increase the chances of developing breast cancer by 20-30% for women who use it compared to those who have never taken it into consideration. According to Italian doctors, however, all this alarmism should not be generated. Oncology experts like Massimo DiMaiodirector of Oncology at the Ordine Mauriziano hospital in Turin and Dr Laura Cortesi an oncologist at the Modena university hospital believe that this increase is modest.

For this reason they recommend that you contact your doctor to evaluate together the potential risks and possible benefits of birth control pillAnd. In general, as with everything, the problem remains the abuse and it is the same for the pill. However, it would be better to use them only if you have continuous intimate relationships and not if they are of an occasional nature.