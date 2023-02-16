A Napoli a donna was stabbed From one baby gang who approached her to steal her cell phone. When the victim resisted, the group of assailants wounded her in the leg and then fled. The incident took place around 10pm on Wednesday 15th February.





Naples, woman stabbed by a baby gang

As reported by ‘Il Mattino’, the theater of the attack is the very central Piazza Scipione Ammirato, in Naples.

A woman, a 30-year-old resident of Chiaiano, was walking alone when she was surrounded by a group of young people.

Some members of the baby gang tried to snatch the smartphone from the victim’s hands, but the woman resisted. One of them then pulled out a knife.

The woman was shot in the leg and the group fled. According to ‘Corriere della Sera’ the criminals would not have been able to take the loot with them.

The arrival of help

The assailants went into hiding because the woman’s screams had attracted other passers-by.





The carabinieri and 118 health workers intervened on the spot. The victim was transported to the emergency room of the ‘Cto’ in code yellow.

Shortly after, the 30-year-old was discharged with a 9-day prognosis.

The investigations

In these hours the carabinieri are acquiring images of the video surveillance circuits of the area affected by the attack.





According to the first rumors, reported by ‘Corriere della sera’ and ‘Voce di Napoli’, some of the members of the baby gang could be minors.

The worrying escalation of baby gangs

The phenomenon of baby gangs is increasingly worrying in Naples and, more generally, in the rest of the country.

Only two days ago in the Neapolitan city, in via Arenaccia, the presence of a group of very young people was reported engaged in throwing stones at passing vehicles.





The group comes into action especially on weekends and late in the evening. The parliamentarian spoke on these episodes Francesco Emilio Borrelli: “In this area of ​​the city, as in others, there is a need for a greater presence of patrols and agents so that security and legality can be restored”.

So: “They must be stopped before one tragedy“.



