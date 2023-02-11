Extracts obtained from tall goldenrod and bracken fern, two wild plants native to North America, prevent the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus from entering human cells and triggering Covid.

Extracts from two wild plants are effective against coronavirus SARS-CoV-2the pathogen responsible for pandemic of COVID-19. Specifically, it is the high goldenrod (Solidago altissima) and of the fern (Pteridium aquilinum), both native to North America and used as medicinal plants – that is, used to make them medicines – dai Native Americans. The discovery could lead to the development of innovative medicines against the respiratory pathogen, which since the beginning of the pandemic, now 3 years ago, has caused the death of almost 7 million people and has infected over 670 million, based on official data (which are considered a large underestimate).

The effectiveness of tall goldenrod and bracken extracts against the virus that causes Covid was determined by an American research team led by scientists from Emory University in Atlanta, who collaborated closely with colleagues from the Missouri Botanical Garden and the Jones Center in Ichauway. The researchers, coordinated by Professor Cassandra L. Quave, professor at the Department of Dermatology and Center for the Study of Human Health of the US university, reached their conclusions after having tested numerous compounds ed botanical extracts hosted in the “Quave Natural Product Library”, a library with thousands of plant derivatives and mushrooms from all over the world.

For the study against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus they evaluated the ability of 1867 extracts and 18 compounds to block the link between the Spike protein o S of the pathogen and the ACE-2 receptor on human cells. The first is the “biological lock” that allows the coronavirus to attach itself to cells and invade them, the second is the point of attack. Simply put, they are like a key and its lock. If you can prevent this binding, you avoid theinfection and all potentially fatal consequences of COVID-19. Professor Quave and colleagues have identified further 300 extracts derived from 188 species of fungi and plants with a capacity greater than or equal to 50 percent to inhibit access to cells of the Spike protein. After removing those known to be toxic to mammals and those known to be cardiotoxic, the researchers determined that the two plants most effective at countering SARS-CoV-2 were tall goldenrod and bracken fern. The study authors point out that effective extracts are found only in very small concentrations in the two plants (for example in the rhizomes of the fern), therefore they must absolutely not be used as a “do-it-yourself cure”, especially the bracken fern which is notoriously toxic.

To determine the effectiveness of the extracts, Professor Quave and colleagues conducted initial trials in Petri dishes with SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus surrogates (called VLP) and human cells modified to overexpress the ACE-2 receptor, verifying the viral inhibition capacity through the emergence of a fluorescence. They next conducted the experiments with real particles of the pandemic pathogen in a maximum biosafety laboratory. They demonstrated that the extracts were able to effectively obstruct several variants of the virus, including Alpha, Delta and Gamma. Naturally we are still very far from being able to talk about new ones anti-Covid drugsbut the survey results are very promising.

“It is very early in the process, but we are working to identify, isolate and augment molecules from the extracts that have shown activity against the virus. Once the active ingredients are isolated, we plan to further test their safety and long-range potential as medicines against COVID-19.” said Professor Quave in a press release. “Plants have such chemical complexity that humans probably couldn’t imagine all the botanical compounds waiting to be discovered,” echoed Dr. Caitlin J. Risener, first author of the study. “The vast medicinal potential of plants underscores the importance of preserving ecosystems,” she commented. The details of the research “Botanical inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 viral entry: a phylogenetic perspective” have been published in Scientific Reports.