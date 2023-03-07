“Unexpected families” is a photographic book that tells the stories of former sick children, of nasty diseases such as leukemia, cancer, sarcoma, who have grown up, professionals, with their passions, interests, projects, dreams, life. They are (also) parents today. Di unexpected families, which on paper, or rather based on medical records, had little chance of being born and instead are a wonderful and encouraging reality.
The photographer Attilio Rossetti he went to look for those girls and boys who faced very challenging treatments as children Saint Gerard of Monza, in the centre Maria Letizia VergaallCancer Institute of Milan, such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy or a bone marrow transplant: therapies capable of compromising fertility. They are the ones who have had to deal with a deep scar and who have managed to transform it into an incentive to move forward.
This is the message that the book seems to want to make clear: that many make it. It ‘s true not all, but many, most. He is cured of childhood leukemia. The disease is terrible, but it can be defeated.
And it is for this reason that today, now retired, Dr Momcilo Jankovic – well-known pediatric oncohematologist at the Monza hospital nicknamed by his young patients “doctor smile” – has decided to publish Funexpected families (published by Contrasto) written together with the doctor Monica Terenziani specialist in medical oncology and paediatrics at the Milan Cancer Institute.
Among the forty stories of these kids who have become parents today, there is that of Angelo, become a world traveler. From Lara, embracing her son and husband disc jockey. From Manuel, toasting his beers. From Lucia who also introduced the unusually sweet Dobermann into the family. There is Giuliawho emerges with his son from an Indian tent, there they are Valentina and Rita; and then there are men who show off their muscles, like Aldo, but they immediately assure that strength is not in the weights but in the family. Marco, on the other hand, is wearing a ski suit, ready for a race: but his team is at home.
Every day is a new life, they seem to say. And you have to live it, as Dr. Jankovic recommends, to make it beautiful even for those who have a sad heart.
Attilio Rossetti and Dr. Momcilo Jankovic are not new to such projects. In 2017 they had created another photo book together, Born to live. Heaven can wait. Another 180 shots dedicated to children and young people suffering from leukemia, their incredible strength and desire to heal on the eleventh floor of the S. Gerardo hospital in Monza. The black and white images portrayed the young patients during their stay in the hospital structures, the color ones, on the other hand, testify to their subsequent recovery and their dedication to the activities they are passionate about. Beautiful shots capable of naturally capturing the reality and rebirth of those who have gone through the hell of illness and treatment and have re-appreciated the rainbow of life.
On the cover, the photo of Valeria Brenna, lollipop in hand: inside is a black and white photo of her taken in her hospital bed as a child, bald from therapy.
It is possible to request a copy by calling the secretariat of the Maria Letizia Verga Committee on 039.2333526 or by writing to [email protected]
Thanks to Attilio Rossetti for the photos