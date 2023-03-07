“Unexpected families” is a photographic book that tells the stories of former sick children, of nasty diseases such as leukemia, cancer, sarcoma, who have grown up, professionals, with their passions, interests, projects, dreams, life. They are (also) parents today. Di unexpected families, which on paper, or rather based on medical records, had little chance of being born and instead are a wonderful and encouraging reality.

The photographer Attilio Rossetti he went to look for those girls and boys who faced very challenging treatments as children Saint Gerard of Monza, in the centre Maria Letizia VergaallCancer Institute of Milan, such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy or a bone marrow transplant: therapies capable of compromising fertility. They are the ones who have had to deal with a deep scar and who have managed to transform it into an incentive to move forward.