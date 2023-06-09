They’ve discovered the deadliest disease in the world, and it’s not what you think

Having to choose the most dangerous pathology in the world, one thinks of infections such as the plague or smallpox. But the reality is quite different…

There are several disease names that even when spoken cause a shiver down the spine. Naturally there have been many over the centuries: cholera, typhoid, tuberculosis, the plague… and the Covid-19 pandemic has just ended. Nevertheless none of these infections can be considered the most lethal disease. One then comes to think of tumors, of which there are still many incurable forms, but we are still far away. To understand what it is, first of all it is necessary to define what are mortality and lethality of a disease.

Mortality relates the number of people who died as a result of a disease to the total population present in the territory considered. It therefore does not consider the number of infected people, but only the deaths caused. So you are considered whether or not you have contracted a disease. For lethality, on the other hand, the opposite is true, since when it is calculated, healthy people are not considered.

Indeed, defining how deadly a disease is requires reporting the number of deaths out of the total number of people affected by it. In simple terms, it expresses the probability of not making it once you have caught a disease. It does not consider the ease of transmission at all and therefore can be very high even for non-infectious disorders. Just think of lung cancer, highly lethal but not contagious.

The highest lethality concerns heart problems

Without making a distinction between the different pathologies, the one that worries the most is what causes the heart attack. A heart attack is lethal around 30-35% for men while for women it even rises to 40%, just looking at the Italian statistics. Every year myocardial infarction leads to millions of deaths and in general the diseases affecting the coronary arteries are among the most lethal in the world. But the worst is cardiopatia ischemicausually abbreviated to CAD.

In the last few years the number of heart attacks increased and one of the reasons could be linked to the aging of the population. To intervene promptly in the event of a heart attack from 2021 in Italy it has also become an obligation in schools iTeach how to use the Automated External Defibrillator. A higher risk is found in sports activities.

