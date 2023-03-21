Home Health Thief throws himself from the viaduct to escape the police, it’s serious
He was burglarizing a car, but when a police patrol intervened he got into a car and fled. He then entered a dead-end road, reversed and collided with the steering wheel: at that point, the steering wheel abandoned the car, stole a bicycle and fled again. The policemen chased him: when the thief realized that he would be caught, he threw himself off a viaduct and was seriously injured after a flight of about 10 metres. The protagonist is a 22-year-old Italian boy: he was hospitalized in code red at the Pietra Ligure hospital. It happened in Savona.

It all started a few minutes after 5pm in via Brilla where a man had been reported burglarizing some cars. The first escape took place on board a Lancia Y: after a few hundred metres, the collision with the police car. Immediately after the impact, the driver of the Lancia ran away, stole a bike and got away. A few minutes later, around 17.30, seeing that the police were back on him, the man got off his bike and jumped off the viaduct into via Bonini. Vehicles from the fire brigade, two ambulances, the 118 medical unit, two carabinieri patrols and the scientific police intervened on the spot. The two officers in the car were injured in the accident.

