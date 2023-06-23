Thieves have no hope of breaking into your home with this anti-theft lock

Protect your home and make it burglar-proof. There is an anti-theft device to be applied to the lock which will make you sleep peacefully

In recent years, there has been a home burglary boom with very few precedents. There are more and more testimonies of people who have seen their personal property stolen. And the most disturbing thing is that thieves often enter our homes at night, while we are sleeping and we are just a few meters away from them. Entering through the windows or picking the locks, through advanced mechanisms that make everything imperceptible.

That’s why it would be good to protect our home in every possible way, starting with burglar alarm systems. Again, there are several on the market. From security cameras to those that directly protect the lock. There is one in particular that is being installed by more and more people, it is easy to use and incredibly functional.

Anti-theft lock, so thieves will no longer be able to enter the house

It is an advanced system that is attracting the interest of many people, due to its ease of use and its effectiveness. We are talking about the defender type Disec cylinder protector, i.e. an anti-theft device to be applied directly to armored locks. But also to locks for standard frames.

As explained in the product description, it is a system that is compatible with all European cylinders and is fully customizable. Both in terms of the color finish and the drilling distance for standard locks Cisa, Dierre, Mottura, Vighi and many other brands. If you are not convinced, there is also a version with a short inner mask. The latter gives you the opportunity to intervene directly with the attempt to break into the cylinder protector. There is also an attempt to advance the lock, with an ad hoc device that is inserted between the upper part of the lock and the upper rod.

As you can imagine, this easy-to-apply system can come in handy for protect your home locks and don’t run the risk of thieves breaking into your home. It is a real genius that will make you sleep soundly and peacefully. Especially if in the past you have already had to face a burglary at home and still today you carry the traumas that such a heavy event it may have caused you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

