Things as they are. By Antonella Calcaterra – Mental Health Forum

by Antonella Calcaterra*

Il Doubt, 19 October 2023

Dario (fictitious name) spent over 4 months in an acute ward waiting for a community that never arrived, he is at home alone and has no support references. There are no paid educators. He asked to speak to his guardianship judge who let him know that he must contact the support administrator.

Dario (fictitious name) has been with me for years. Last year, after serving his sentence for a modestly serious incident, he received a safety measure with community placement. The measure of care came while he was hospitalized in a Milanese hospital ward where he had gone spontaneously because he was not feeling well. The safety measure remains unexecuted due to lack of space. After a month of hospitalization, he was welcomed into a community from where he was sent away shortly after because he tested positive.

There is a regional resolution from December 2022 that would prohibit communities from discharging patients without interacting with the relevant services and the judicial authority but it is constantly disregarded. This is to prevent them from staying in the department where acute patients have to be managed or from wandering around without assistance.

Dario is back in the hospital ward where he remains for over 3 months; over 40 communities are consulted but no one wants it.

Three months in the ward for those who don’t know means staying in a place with bars on the windows where you can’t go out to see the sun and where there isn’t even a television.

After 3 months, a courageous supervisory magistrate authorized Dario to return home where he is only because his mother is in the RSA and is ill.

The appointed support administrator is an official of the Municipality. Shortly afterwards, in a formal email also sent to me and his top management, he complained of excessive phone calls from Dario, who in addition to needing money to live, needs to be listened to and learn to live independently in the world.

He asks for help to live, he feels alone, he would like a job grant, company. He is not capable of organizing his life. In my small way I think that a support administrator, when he is from the municipality, should also help in this. But no, after 3 phone calls the administrator writes to me inviting me to teach the rules to my client, he indicates 4 hours a week for phone calls specifying that if this is not respected he will file a stalking complaint. During those two hours the phone is always busy. And so I and my studio continue to deal with Dario, his loneliness, his poverty of resources and his emptiness.

I received the mental health week brochure of the municipality of Milan with an invitation to participate in a session. I won’t participate. I don’t like shop windows that tell glossy realities different from the one I touch daily alongside my clients. Who remain illegally detained waiting for a place in Rems for months, with consequent fines paid by our government, who wait in prison or in hospital for community placements for months or who are abandoned to their own devices at home.

This week, it’s better to tell things as they are and, as Fabrizio Starace explained well in the Corriere della Sera a few days ago, it’s better to move on to the facts. Faced with numbers that are growing disproportionately, we cannot ignore it and continue to allocate such modest resources to mental health. It becomes a problem of serious responsibility at the level of regional and national political decision-makers.

*Lawyer

