Things can happen. By Fabiana Martini – Mental Health Forum

by Fabiana Martini

from Micro Mega

It could not have been otherwise, a day on the future of mental health forty-five years after the approval of Law 180 could not have taken place in a place other than Trieste: there where the impossible has become possible; where one has been able to put the disease in parentheses and restore dignity and centrality to the person, because as Basaglia maintained «the sick person is not just a sick person, but a man with all his needs», not «dangerousness to be isolated or mere animalistic existence to be relegated and forgotten» to say it with Claudio Magris; there where the asylum and its exclusions have been dismantled piece by piece – from the gratings to the gates, from the straitjackets to the white coat – in the certainty that inside the asylum the disease worsened and became irreversible; there where instead of the psychiatric hospital there is now a cultural park available to the city in which the University, the Health Authority, higher institutes, a museum, a space for conferences, a theater, a bar have found space , a gym, some social cooperatives… and six thousand roses! Because it is precisely the most violated places that need beauty more than others and it is right there, in the rose garden strongly desired by Franco Rotelli – the psychiatrist who succeeded Basaglia who died on March 16 – to which the day was dedicated, that hundreds of people from all over Italy and beyond met on Saturday 6 May.

It was necessary to return to Trieste, where the revolution began, because “it is here that we learned that things can happen,” said Dévora Kestel, director of the Mental Health and Substance Abuse department of the World Health Organization, a guest of honor of the event. Kestel, who is a psychologist expert in global mental health policies with over thirty years of international experience in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, worked ten years in Italy with psychiatrists from the school of Franco Basaglia: in Trieste in the Center of Mental Health of Barcola, giving life to the first self-help groups; in Udine by organizing the first “apartment groups” and initiating the closure of the Sant’Osvaldo psychiatric hospital. However, it is not what has been done that we intended to talk about, but what needs to be done in the next twenty years, aware that the glory of the past does not compensate for the difficulties of the present and convinced that one cannot be satisfied with a legacy , not even if it is the legacy of Franco Basaglia.

The park of San Giovanni is a place of the present, said the psychiatrist Giovanna Del Giudice at the opening of the day, also one of Basaglia’s collaborators, today president of Copersamm-Permanent Conference for Mental Health in the World Franco Basaglia, the association who promoted the initiative. And the walls are in our heads, so having knocked them down does not protect us from dangerous temptations, which recent news events, especially the Capovani murder, inevitably fuel: «After the brutal murder of the Pisan psychiatrist everything is more difficult, but the exposure of an operator, his vulnerability, remains a value and no step backwards should be imagined: instead it is necessary to strengthen collective work, which becomes protection for the operators”. Collective is the key word and not only in reference to operators: “mental health is too important to leave it in the hands of experts” said Kestel “it is everyone’s responsibility”. «Mental health» echoed Silvia Jop, who is an anthropologist and not a psychiatrist by profession «demands a collective and reciprocal solution.

Immersed in a rhetoric of catastrophe we have abdicated the need to construct a vision of reality, for fear of ideology we have stopped producing speeches. And the real problem, Rotelli argued, is the abyss that still separates knowledge, power and psychiatric activity from mental health. «Perhaps – these are always Rotelli’s words collected during a conversation with Benedetto Saraceno and Giovanna Gallio a week before he died – he looked too much at psychiatry and too little at mental health. Looking at mental health means going much further. It means looking at how people are doing and therefore going beyond the boundaries of disease and non-disease. He means talking about what makes people feel good and what makes them feel bad, and how to try to do something to make them feel less bad. To soothe the pain or reduce the discomfort of many people, you have to put into motion all that can be good around them: counteract all that is bad and activate all that is potentially good. This is mental health policy, which has nothing to do with psychiatric services.”

It is evident even to a non-expert that the psychiatric service, increasingly weakened, is not enough to alleviate people’s suffering: you have to go through their daily lives, meet them where they live and work, knowing – as Del Giudice recalled – that an enormous urban social malaise is emerging, which however should not be pathologized or psychiatrised: it is a difficult moment, but not a point of no return, because with good

peace of those who would like to question it this country has made law 180 its own; what is needed are neither drugs nor diagnoses but taking charge of people’s lives, not in an episodic but continuous manner, and putting welfare back at the center, strengthening the public service. Undoubtedly – the WHO director reiterated – a law, however good, is not enough to affirm a right: freedom is truly therapeutic only if those in need are supported, helped and protected, otherwise it is a fiction; the affirmation of rights is not enough, it is necessary to work on their material construction. Addresses of the latter are also clearly present in the three paths indicated in the latest WHO mental health report, which Kestel wanted to recall from the Trieste stage: «First of all we must increase the value we give to mental health from an individual, community and governmental point of view : it is a fundamental value, without which we cannot afford to be who we are; giving value it is hoped that resources, compromises, commitments will be added. Secondly, it is necessary to reshape the physical, social and economic characteristics of the environments in which we live: home, school and work must offer everyone equal opportunities to prosper and achieve well-being.

Finally, mental health assistance and services must be strengthened to offer an answer to all problems through a community network of services that are truly accessible to all.

The example I offer when I happen to speak by virtue of the role I hold is precisely what I learned here in Trieste».

A virtuous model, which many from all over the world continue to come to see, which worked because it was the result of a real collective work capable of activating “third parties”, i.e. other resources – educational, expressive, playful, communicative, cultural, entrepreneurial – present in the city and in the territories, which were not those specific to the psychiatric service: these are third-party resources connected to the politics of the cities, to the politics of the towns, to a municipal government policy which should constitute the essential part, the very heart of civic politics. Rotelli always explains: «It is civic policy that must be or become the specific policy of mental health, because there is in it the reference to that much of the community that can still exist. In the “civic” there is something that we can still call community: large community, small community, stronger or weaker, more withered and crumbly or instead more dense and present, more destroyed and fragmented or institutionally solid, cohesive».

Good mental health is around, not in diagnosis and treatment services, and it concerns us all, because it speaks to us of rights not only potentially: “mental health” said the psychiatrist Alessandro Saullo “is the archetype of how social justice can be done. For what has become a privilege to become a right that does not exclude anyone or anyone.

Living without asylums is possible, but it is not given forever: the work of deinstitutionalisation must be continuous and must be re-discussed and negotiated with whoever is taking up the baton. There is still a lot of work to do, the revolution has just begun.