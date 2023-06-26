Home » Thinking (a lot) even if you don’t want to: what are intrusive thoughts and how to fight them
Thinking (a lot) even if you don’t want to: what are intrusive thoughts and how to fight them

Thinking isn’t a bad thing, but it can become harmful if your head always ends up on a situation or a person. The obsession risk is around the corner and can also lead to health problems that should not be underestimated.

People usually fall into two categories, the rational and the impulsive. The former always tend to think over and over again before taking an action. The latter, on the other hand, are not afraid to take risks and love the risk, to the point of understanding only later if the decision taken is the correct one.

However, one should not assume that one situation is better than the other a priori. In fact, the ideal would be to try to make the right mix between the situations and evaluate whether it is better to favor one or the other depending on the case. However, it is important to try to think before this can be harmful to health.

Thinking is good but…

It is often emphasized that thinking before acting or when solving a problem is good, But it’s not always like this. Or rather, looking at the pros and cons of a situation is certainly correct because it reduces the possibility of making missteps, but it can be detrimental to a person’s health to have a fixed thought, that is hard to remove, to the point of transforming it almost into an obsession.

Never underestimate anxiety and depression when they become chronic – (Tantasalute.it)

A similar way of acting can have far from positive effects even on the physique, completely identical to those found in cases of anxiety and depression. In most cases, this can lead to continuous headaches, difficulty falling asleep, chronic fatigue, poor appetite or impulsive hunger and lack of sexual stimuli.

Sestimating this phenomenon, which takes the name of “obsessive intrusive thinking” can be a mistake because in the long run it can be difficult to get out of it and be able to recover. Who tends to think constantly, must learn to recognize the situation in order to resolve it before the state of sadness and depression becomes chronic.

The first step to take must be to accept the situation so as to learn to manage negative moods. Denying them can make it harder to put the problem aside. Continuing to dwell on what you are experiencing, however, is not only bad for the body (many somatize thoughts), but also to the mind.

However, being passive towards yourself is not the ideal solution, so the problem will govern the person’s actions and not the other way around. Standing still and helpless is a mistake: exercise (a walk is enough), preferably in the open air and welcome what’s outside in a positive way. In the most serious cases, the help of a therapist can also be soughtwhich will allow you to identify the cause and heal by becoming stronger.

