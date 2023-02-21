news-txt”>

(ANSA) – L’AQUILA, FEBRUARY 21 – The third administration of chemotherapy against the mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro lasted about four hours, imprisoned since January 18, under the 41bis regime, in the maximum security prison of L’Aquila . In the ad hoc surgery opposite his cell, the former fugitive arrested in Palermo on 16 January in the private clinic where he was being treated for cancer received the third dose assisted by an oncologist, an anesthesiologist and a nurse, all and three from the San Salvatore dell’Aquila hospital.



According to health sources, the 60-year-old followed by the oncology department directed by professor Luciano Mutti is in good condition and has not had any problems related to side effects for now: “The patient is calm and in good condition, there have been no negative signs and the treatments continue as planned and in full compliance with the protocols”, underline the doctors. (HANDLE).

