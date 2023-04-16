third millennium zombies walk among us, they can do us a lot of harm

They move among us with an uncertain and distracted step: this is who the zombies of the third millennium are. Disturbing truth.

The zombie of the third millennium walk among us, with an uncertain look and a distracted manner. But who are they and why do they behave this way? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

“The zombie they are peculiarly scary, because we think they could turn us into one of them and they are also peculiarly tragic figures, because we recognize in them the innocent people these monsters once were“said Richard Greene. In fact, stories about zombies always arouse particular fascination.

We see them in films and various television series, as they walk uncertainly and without a precise destination. But what would you think if we told you that we can find them too? Well yes, the zombie of the third millennium exist and often we don’t even realize it. That’s who it is.

Smartphones, the zombies of the third millennium walk among us: that’s who they are

Obviously we are not talking about the zombies of the films that follow people, but about an “alternative” and quite modern form. These are the so-called smombies. A term, the latter, the result of the union of the words smartphone and zombie. Basically it’s the people who walk without taking their eyes off their phone.

They now crowd the streets of our cities, walking with a slow and often uncertain step. But not only that, they are distracted and unresponsive to their surroundings, thus risking becoming a real danger to themselves and others. Just think of the risk of falling, crossing the road without looking or possible collisions with other people or means of transport.

Unfortunately, accidents are recorded with a certain frequency, so much so that various authorities have had to run for cover. A clear example of this is Honolulu, Hawaii, where smombies who turn out to be the cause of an accident risk incurring a fine ranging from 30 euros up to 90 euros.

But not only that, an app for Android devices has made its debut in South Korea that prevents you from using your phone on the go. Measures apparently necessary to try to limit the phenomenon of smombies which can, in some cases, prove to be a problem not to underestimate.