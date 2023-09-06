Third Monitoring Committee on Mental Disability

What are the challenges of mental illness? What information is there from a medical point of view? Are offers of advice and support available? These and similar questions come up at the third public meeting of the Oö. monitoring committee on September 7th from 1 to 5 p.m. in the OÖ Kulturquartier.

Under the heading “Mental Disability – From Taboo to Subject” attention is to be drawn to the needs of those affected. The spectrum of expert lectures ranges from the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to peer counselling, medical care and special offers from pro mente OÖ to support on the labor market and professional reintegration. Affected people like Heidi Pletzenauer and Christian Schmiel also have their say – both are members of Upper Austria. monitoring committee.

Registration is required: at land-oberoesterreich.gv.at/226821, as.post@ooe.gv.at, Tel. 0732/77 20 117 64 or 0732/77 20 112 92.

