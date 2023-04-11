breaking latest news – Have you broken up with Matteo Renzi? “Ah boh, I have seen very harsh statements and very personal attacks against me by many managers of Italia viva. I haven’t heard from Renzi, but I won’t answer out of respect for the 2,400,000 voters8 percent of the votes we took with my name on the symbol and who hate courtyard controversies and who we promised to form a single party with the dissolution of the two parties, Action and Italia viva and on this Renzi does not is responding and this is not good, it must be done in a serious and transparent way, otherwise it won’t be done”.

Carlo Calenda, on Di Martedi’ on La7, tells his version of the tension that exists between the two parties that must give life to the Third Pole. But has Renzi changed his mind? “He can legitimately have a different idea, no question, the important thing is that he does it clearly. He wants to keep Italy alive but it can’t be done, otherwise there are three parties, not one. Renzi will decide and I will take note of it” , he adds

Renzi’s answer

“There is no reason to break the Third Pole project,” replies the leader of Italia viva. And on the question of “Il Riformista” he explains: “Someone says that everything was born for the Riformista. In the phone call that preceded my press conference, Carlo Calenda was enthusiastic and told me that the newspaper of the Third Pole had to be made“. And again: “I explained to Calenda that it didn’t make sense. These are factual elements that no one can discuss.”

Renzi also touched on the theme of the ‘single party’. “It can only be based on a democratic step from below, as we have always said. There is no change of line on our part. Indeed, we have accepted everything. We have accepted my step back, we have agreed to do it sooner the federation and then the single party. It is clear that if you form a single party you have to form the congress and if you form the congress it must be democratic”.

And again: “As for the dissolution of Italia Viva, it is clear that if we form a single party, then Italia Viva dissolves just as Action dissolves. Early dissolution has never been seen in history, it goes against the laws of physics”.

The scenarios

The break” is one of the hypotheses on the tablelike what you see Action and Italia Viva move forward on the path towards a single party”. This was explained by sources of Italia Viva who speak of “very tense relations” between the two souls of the Third Pole. Matthew Renzi presented himself as the new director of the Riformista.

A choice in which the counterpart in the Third Pole participated, Charles Calenda, only a few hours before announcing it to the press. The axis between the two, however, has begun to show cracks for a few months now. First, with the presidency of Italia Viva entrusted to Renzi, who has returned as leader not only ‘de facto’, but also by statute.

Then with the defeat in Friuli which saw Action and Italia Viva stop well below the threshold. Compared to all this, Renzi’s conference as the new editor of a newspaper represented the spark that ignited the dust.

Attempting to put aside the controversy is Maria Elena Boschi: “I read controversies within the Third Pole. I’m sorry. We have chosen to form a single party and we have already defined the dates. We are not changing our minds and are working in this direction”, writes the exponent of Italia Viva on social media. This evening, at 21.30, a meeting of Italia Viva will take stock of the situation. The appointment had already been fixed, but it will help to understand what is happening in Renzi’s party.

The fact is that after Calenda’s ‘call’ in recent days to Renzi – so that the former prime minister “does not confuse” politics and information – today it is the group leader of Action in the Chamber, Matteo Richetti, a guest at Skystart, who returns to the dual role of the leader of Italia Viva: “He must decide whether to do politics or information”, he explains. The reference is to the position of director of the Riformista assumed by Renzi last week.

“When he calls me, does Renzi talk to me about the party or does he interview me as director?” Richetti wonders. But what is being discussed above all is the role assigned to the two leaders. Carlo Calenda against Matteo Renzi. To tell the truth, the former prime minister said he was ready to step aside and, in this sense, the role of director of the Riformista seems to be consistent.

However, since last December, Renzi has returned to taking on the role of political leader not only ‘de facto’, but also on paper, assuming the position of president of Italia Viva. “Whoever wants to challenge Carlo Calenda for leadership is welcome”, he underlines Richetti: “Before defining the characteristics of leadership, I say that we have put leadership into the field and written it in the symbol. We strongly support that leadership”, adds Richetti: “The Third Pole is strong if it has a clear project for everyone. Carlo Calenda will race supported by all of us. I think it’s the members who decide. I’m also saying this with respect to what Schlein did. The members will decide with us.”

To answer, for Italia Viva, is Ivan Scalfarotto: “We read that Richetti has doubts about Renzi’s choices. First they ask him to step back, then they are not convinced. Fortunately, the single party congress starts on June 10 and all doubts will loose in the physiological democratic game”, explains Senator Renziano. But that’s not enough: Action sources speak of “unbearable tactics” on the part of Renzi.

An observation that puts fuel on the fire of a de facto already open congressional confrontation. “There is no tacticism of Italia Viva. We have decided to do it a democratic congress in which we confront each other openly and not with anonymous showgirls “, explain Alessia Cappello and Ciro Buonajuto, national spokespersons for Italia Viva.

“We are ready for the congress that Calenda has asked to hold. And we put our name and surname on it. There is someone who changes his mind once a day, but that someone is not us”, they add. Deputy Iv is also tough David Pharaoh: “We are waiting for Calenda to convene the rules working table, we are waiting for Calenda to convene the political committee, we are waiting for Calenda to explain how to stand as a candidate for the congress. The tactics are all Calenda’s, not Renzi’s. Luckily since 10 June you vote democratically”. From Action, however, it is ensured that “there will be no break”.

