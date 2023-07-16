Third record heat wave coming, Palermo will be a red dot

After days in the grip of intense heat, Italy is preparing for a new heat wave, the third of summer 2023, which between tomorrow and Monday will hit the country from north to south: a further increase in temperatures is expected in many areas temperatures, which could break the records recorded in past years with peaks of 48 degrees in the inland areas of Sardinia. The new exceptional heat wave is once again caused by the African anticyclone, which is advancing throughout the Mediterranean basin. Today there are 15 cities marked with the red dot, the highest level of alert, taken in Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Perugia, breaking latest news, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo. Tomorrow they will rise to 16, with the addition of Palermo, according to the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health which monitors 27 urban centers. An intense and widespread heat which, according to experts, will extend to a good part of next week and which will maintain above-average values ​​even at night. «Temperatures will continue to increase day after day and by mid-week it will be possible to reach exceptional values ​​with peaks of even 42-45 degrees in the Central South – notes Francesco Nucera of 3bmeteo – 40 degrees may occur in 60% of the regions. The heat will also be felt at night. New potential heat records are not excluded» For Monday in Rome, 41 degrees in the shade are expected and 43 on Tuesday, higher than the record of 40.7 in summer 2022 – observes the founder of iLMeteo.it Antonio Sanò – Exceptional values ​​are expected for this period also in the rest of the country, with 44 degrees in Foggia, Agrigento and Oristano, 45 in Syracuse and 39-40 in Florence, where the Municipality invites citizens to pay the utmost attention. Temperatures above the seasonal averages also in many cities of the Po Valley, such as Bologna, Pavia, Padua, Mantua, and the Adriatic regions. The highest temperature ever is expected in Sardinia on Tuesday 18, with 48 degrees during the day in the southern inland areas – explains Sanò – An increase in minimums is also expected, above 20-22 degrees and decidedly hot and muggy nights. Finally, the temperature of the seas also rises, which in the southern ones has already reached 30 degrees. Among the many regions affected by the scorching climate of the coming days, Sardinia is the one that could record record values: already today in Sulcis and in some areas of central and northern Italy it has already exceeded 40 degrees and from tomorrow it could reach 45. A similar scenario in Sicily, where the heat peak could reach 47 degrees inland next week. Already today in Catania and Caltanissetta the thermometer has gone over 40, in the rest of the region the average is 32-35 degrees. The beaches of the island are crowded everywhere while the historic centers of the main cities are almost deserted, with tourists in search of refreshment. A sultry day today also in Matera, where 42 degrees were reported around noon. However, the climate did not discourage the tourists who, even making a few more stops for a drink, continued to visit the ancient tuff districts of the city. In the next few days in Valle d’Aosta the zero degree point will rise and “should reach 4,700-4,800 metres”, practically the height of Mont Blanc (4,807 metres), the regional meteorological office tells ANSA. Thus the cooler mountain resorts attract more and more inhabitants of the valley floor as well as tourists at the weekend. The peak is expected in the middle of next week. «Today – the meteorologists continue – the freezing point is quite high, ranging from 4,000 to 4,600 metres. At an altitude of 1,500 metres, the minimum is 14 degrees, the maximum is 24. Starting tomorrow, these values ​​will tend to rise».

