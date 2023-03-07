Home Health this 101-year-old grandmother has found a way to always be young
It’s not for everyone to celebrate their 100th birthday and be perfectly lucid and active. The protagonist of this story knows well the secret of longevity and has just turned 101 years old. This woman is one of the oldest ladies in the UK and she tells what is the reason for her long life.

The elixir of life lies in dance

Think Flowers she is a former professional dancer. In her life she has always danced and she still continues to do so. “I couldn’t live without dancing – dice – And I think that’s what’s kept me young and happy.”

The old lady at the ripe old age of 101 try to be an example for all those people who at 60, 70 or 80 consider themselves old to do certain things. Everything is in the head and consequently the body will follow our will.

Even today the old lady teaches dance

Dinkie started dancing at the age of three and still teaches dance at her own dance school, Dinkie Flowers Stage School at Shoreham in West Sussex.

“Dance is the secret of my longevity. I always dance, I still teach, I couldn’t live without my shoes. I love dance and will dedicate myself to it until my last day. I advise everyone to start dancing to stay young, for the body and for the mind”.

It’s never too late to start dancing

For Dinkie, dancing is within everyone’s reach. It’s never too late to start. Every day the lady goes to her study, begins the warm-up and continues with the exercises. At the age of 98 she was invited on TV to perform a tap dance number.

“It sounds difficult, but it’s never too late to start. Once you know what you’re doing and you’re tutored, you’re passionate about it. You don’t have to try too hard, but it’s good to keep moving your body, bending your knees and stuff like that.”.

