Home Health this brand can cause severe intestinal cramps
Health

this brand can cause severe intestinal cramps

by admin
this brand can cause severe intestinal cramps

How much are i tomatoes in our daily diet? We eat them as a salad dressing or as delicious appetizers accompanied by other foods, but we also use them to prepare the fantastic tomato sauce to be used as a sauce for pasta or pizza. Tomatoes are vegetables that are generally safe to eat, worry-free and the same, of course, is true tomato puree. However, in some cases they can still cause some side effects.

Be careful, because even if tomatoes contain a compound called histamine which aims to strengthen our immune system to be able to fight foreign invaders, it can also trigger allergic reactions in the form of skin rashes and swelling of the tongue. In all those who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome, i tomatoes can trigger very common symptoms among which we have: diarrhea, i intestinal cramps, bloating, intestinal gas and constipation. In this case, it is therefore advisable to stay away from all acidic foods such as tomatoes and tomato sauce.

You know the lycopene? It is a type of pigment found in tomatoes and in other foods which, if consumed in the right quantity, can be an excellent ally for the good health of our heart. However, when consumed in excessive quantities, it can lead to skin discoloration, a condition known as licopenodermia. It is also good to know that all foods rich in acid, such as the much-loved tomatoes, can irritate our bladder; for that reason, those who suffer from incontinence or is prone to urinary problems, he should try in every way to avoid or at least reduce the consumption of these types of foods.

You may also like

Monkeypox, what are the risks for children and...

what they are and why they could hurt,...

Abortion, what’s in the electoral programs

If you can do this number of push...

Get infected with Omicron. the asymptomatic could be...

Tumors, from mutations in a patient to the...

Somaglia, a 54-year-old dies of West Nile after...

Mold and Alzheimer’s are linked: the latest discovery...

Actinic keratosis, free screening begins in Italy

New vaccines, here’s what you need to know...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy