How much are i tomatoes in our daily diet? We eat them as a salad dressing or as delicious appetizers accompanied by other foods, but we also use them to prepare the fantastic tomato sauce to be used as a sauce for pasta or pizza. Tomatoes are vegetables that are generally safe to eat, worry-free and the same, of course, is true tomato puree. However, in some cases they can still cause some side effects.

Be careful, because even if tomatoes contain a compound called histamine which aims to strengthen our immune system to be able to fight foreign invaders, it can also trigger allergic reactions in the form of skin rashes and swelling of the tongue. In all those who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome, i tomatoes can trigger very common symptoms among which we have: diarrhea, i intestinal cramps, bloating, intestinal gas and constipation. In this case, it is therefore advisable to stay away from all acidic foods such as tomatoes and tomato sauce.

You know the lycopene? It is a type of pigment found in tomatoes and in other foods which, if consumed in the right quantity, can be an excellent ally for the good health of our heart. However, when consumed in excessive quantities, it can lead to skin discoloration, a condition known as licopenodermia. It is also good to know that all foods rich in acid, such as the much-loved tomatoes, can irritate our bladder; for that reason, those who suffer from incontinence or is prone to urinary problems, he should try in every way to avoid or at least reduce the consumption of these types of foods.