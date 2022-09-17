Il canned food it has always been the best choice, for all individuals who have to leave for a long journey, who do not have much desire to get in the kitchen (especially in the summer months) or simply when they do not have much time available to do so. Especially in the last period, it is the tuna fish canned, which manages to integrate thousands of nutrientsamong which, in a greater percentage, we find omega 3. This particular substance is made up of polyunsaturated fats considered essential.

In particular, their precursor (alpha-linolenic acid, ALA) cannot be synthesized by our body, and it is precisely for this reason that it must be taken by food. Frequent intake of omega 3 is indicated by doctors to counteract the development of some pathologiessuch as high triglycerides,rheumatoid arthritisdepression,Alzheimer and other similar forms of dementia, attention deficit hyperactivity syndrome and finally, theasma.

Despite all these beneficial properties canned fish also has contraindications, which are mainly represented by the additives and preservatives contained in them. Preservatives do nothing but delude us, since they allow that even after a long time the tuna fish remains of a good color and without cactive odors, but at what price? The price we pay, indeed our health, is far too high. In fact, often ingest the aforementioned harmful substancescauses our body to encounter various health problems.

According to the latest revision of the LARNwhich is an acronym representing the reference levels of nutrient and energy intake for the Italian population, the ideal intake of omega 3 should satisfy between 0.5% and 2% of the requirement daily energy, regardless of the age of the subject. Also, it is important to point out that when you choose to take omega 3 in the form of supplements you can run into side effects such as digestive difficulties and intestinal gas, especially if the source of omega 3 in question is thefish oil.

The omega 3 they can also increase the risk of internal bleeding; for this reason, before taking them it is good to consult with your doctor, so as to eliminate the risk of the birth of new pathologies or the development of salute which you already suffer from. Finally, it is always good to consult in advance with a doctor before taking any type of supplement during particular health situations, such as pregnancy orfeeding time breast.