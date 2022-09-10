I consumers from all over Italy, they took sides against famous Italian pasta brands, because they promised qualities, which they then did not even remotely achieve. Even a well-known newspaper was interested in the controversy, dedicating an entire article to it, from which really interesting and reassuring data emerged, concerning various types of Italian pasta considered better or worst. Here’s what the marche who found themselves at the center of the controversy.

We eat everything in our life, but are we always sure what we ingest? Unfortunately, in the course of our life, we do not always eat healthy elements of certified origin, this is because too often, the foods we cook and eat are treated with substances that are not very good for our salutenamely pesticides and others harmful substanceswhich go to harm their real goodness and genuineness and often we are not even aware, and this is a very serious fact.

Therefore, in order to inform the consumer, in order to avoid any repercussions on one’s health, it is important that everyone knows what are really genuine things and on the contrary what it is better to avoid ingesting. Following this logic, in this article we want to take particular interest in Italian pasta. Pasta is one of the most produced and consumed foods in our country. According to the research done by the famous newspaper we were talking about before, important news has emerged regarding the use of contaminated flouras it contains a certain amount of pesticides e glyphosate.

L’investigation covered 24 different types of Italian pasta. But we must be careful. Since as the searches went on, the results were increasingly discouraged, in fact, of the pastes examined, only the glyphosatebut some have also been found microtossineprecisely of Deoxynivalenol, which represent a very serious risk for the physical health of all individuals, especially if it comes to children or elderly.

Fortunately, the values ​​of these harmful substances are below the maximum threshold established by Italian law. But despite this the tests have found the presence of more than two harmful substances in the same type of pastaand therefore, this is absolutely toxic. In fact, experts say that, even if the values ​​were below the legal threshold, it is not at all healthy and reassuring for health that there were two or more pesticides present in every type of pasta.