To live longer, according to the researchers, simple habits to be implemented on a daily basis would be enough.

We already know that the meatconsumed in excessive quantities, can increase the risk of tumors and that the pollution it can impact our morale or even our eyes but there is one thing to add to the list.

In fact, new research shows that they would be enough 20 minutes of exercise a day to drastically reduce the risk of being hospitalized in the future.

Fewer comorbidities, fewer emergency room visits

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, is based on a large data sample that includes over 80,000 participants. The latter have worn various sensors in charge of analyzing their body performance for 7 years.

The doctors realized then that adding 20 minutes of exercise a day was enough to reduce the risk of comorbidities, which in turn were linked to more serious risks of future hospitalizations. In summary, 20 minutes of daily sport are: 3.8% less hospitalizations for colon polypi and 23% for diabetes.

Less serious diseases

To give an explanation, Dr Jimmy Johannes focuses on minor risks, related to stress factors. He explained that it “may also reduce the risk of comorbidities, such as ischemic heart disease, diabetes and deconditioning.”

Of course, we can still get sick but for less time and less severely. “I generally recommend starting with 10 to 15 minutes of walking a day, two to three days a week, then gradually increasing the time, intensity and days a week,” added the expert.

And again: “I recommend taking at least 5,000 steps a day and ideally 7,500 or more steps a day. But in general, something is better than nothing.”

Finally, doing physical activity can also improve the image we have of ourselves, a healthy mind in a healthy body…

