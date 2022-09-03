When it comes to cancer, prevention is better than cure. For this reason, learning to make some sacrifices in our lifestyle can give us a big hand in reducing some risk factors.

A recent study confirms an important correlation between a type of drink we consume very often and the onset of cancer. Reducing or eliminating your consumption considerably lowers the risk of developing one.

When it comes to a disease like cancer, prevention is the most important key. Once developed, it is extremely difficult to manage and cure it. For this, everything must be done to lower the risk, especially if to have a good result it is enough to give up one type of drink.

There is not a single drink that increases the risk of developing cancer the most, but rather a category: that is alcoholic. There are several studies that link alcohol intake – even a low amount – with the onset of at least 7 different types of cancer.

Specifically, ethanol promotes the development of cancer by:

Esophagus

Oral cavity

Larynx

Pharynx

Liver

Colorectal area

Female breast

Why does alcohol increase the risk of developing cancer?

The carcinogenic substance found in alcohol is also its most crucial component, namely theethanol. This molecule is responsible for both tissue and DNA damage.

Basically, when ethanol is processed by our body, it binds with DNA, leading to incorrect genesis of new cells. Alcohol also affects the production of hormones, which regulate cell growth and division, the very stage where something can go wrong and cause cancer cells to emerge. In addition to this serious problem, ethanol is also responsible for tissue damage, increasing the risk that other carcinogens can take root.

The confirmation of this correlation between alcohol use and the onset of cancer cells comes from a massive study conducted on 4.5 million people. The reference cohort is that of South Korea. Using public health data, the period from 2009 to 2011 was studied, at least for most of the research subjects, while for some it was possible to study the results up to 7 years later.

The research team identified target groups based on the amount of alcohol consumed on a daily basis in the two reference years. Some of the groups are:

No consumption

Sustained consumption

Increase in consumption

Reduction of consumption

Break

The research team, led by doctor and researcher Jung Eun Yoo of the University of Seoul, found that those who reduce alcohol consumption and keep it within certain limits have a much lower risk of developing cancer. Some subjects were followed up until 2016, then up to 7 years after the first data collection.

The group most at risk is represented by people who consume from 3 drinks upwards per day. If you really can’t do without these drinks, there is still a limit you can stay within to minimize the risk factor. You can consume a maximum of 6 servings of alcohol (corresponding to 6 glasses of wine or 6 pints of 4% volume beer) in three days each week. Keep in mind, though, that by doing so you still take a good long-term health risk.

The large sample of analyzes and preliminary research give much credit to this discovery, which was conducted precisely because a comprehensive study on daily alcohol use and the onset of cancer was lacking. Although the research of Dr. Yoo and her team has some critical issues that will have to be resolved by other studies, it remains a very important step to determine a direct link between the use of alcohol and the well-being of the body.

