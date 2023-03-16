The longevity as a wish but with the goal that the long old age is also healthy. We could thus summarize the Ongaro method and the same doctor and professor declares that, precisely, longevity is the sum of our daily habits.

The bet therefore is to live up to a hundred years but fine and fit. And the game is played above all at the table.

Nowadays, the main health problems related to nutrition are obesity – or in any case being overweight – and diabetes.

It goes without saying that the daily commitment must go in the direction of eliminate as much fat and sugar as possible in excess, present in practically all processed foods that we find on sale in the supermarket.

So here’s what the Ongaro method for longevitywith an example of a weekly menu to try.

What is the Ongaro Method for?

It is a set of guidelines and advice which Dr. Filippo Ongaro developed later decades of field experience and studies in the sector.

Wanting to resume a precise definition

The Ongaro Method is a complete support system for changing habits and lifestyles that accompanies people on a path of balance with the aim of living well and in health, physically, psychologically and emotionally.

Not only physical health therefore but also psychologicalbecause the balance to try to achieve is right between mind out of bodyinseparable parts of ourselves.

Aim for food that extends life therefore, it assumes a healthy diet in daily life.

For Professor Ongaro, the best data in this sense refer to both type of Mediterranean diet than the Scandinavian one.

It’s about two different regimes but which have some basic elements in common:

• limit processed foods industrial and refined and sugars

• they encourage the consumption of good fats such as extra virgin olive oil and omega 3.

Here’s what it consists of healthy food foreseen by the Ongaro Method.

The Ongaro Method: here is the food that extends life

The Ongaro Method therefore provides for select for your power supplyonly some categories and types of food: a real one centenarian diet.

This translates into a series of foods to bring to the tableday after day, the basis of which must be formed by whole grains, seasonal vegetables and legumes, fish small in size because it is less polluted, lean meats and eggs.

The only recommended seasoning isextra virgin olive oil.

The secret lies in the variation and in the combine foods with each other, every daywithout being repetitive, otherwise it becomes a real one suffering to continue. And as a result, this kind of food will soon give way again to more palatable foods but “empty” and absolutely devoid of nutrients (as well as rich in harmful substances).

Any examples? Sweets, refined grains, fatty, salty, fatty products unhealthy like sunflower oil, especially when it comes to products that you buy already packaged at the supermarket.

A dose of low-fat cheese that’s fine but it’s better not to exceed with fatty ones, as well as processed and processed or too fatty meats.

Between men and women – says Dr. Ongaro- there are no differences at the table. Only from a hormonal point of viewthere may be different needs (think of the woman in menopause).

As you get oldermust increase protein intakebecause we tend to lose muscle mass, which is essential for aging well.

And what about a glass of good wine? Let it be red, if you really can’t do without it, and that it doesn’t become a habit. For the rest, especially if drunk in company, it’s good for the soul.

Ongaro method: example of a weekly menu

healthy people, no established diseases, food intolerances, altered blood values, can follow this weekly feeding schedulerecommended by Dr. Ongaro, which also provides two snacks, both mid-morning and mid-afternoonwith fresh and dried fruit.

Pure for Saturday and Sundaywe find some indications to follow for gods balanced meals even if -as the professor himself states- occasionally a “free” meal, to be enjoyed only for pure pleasure to eat, goes to satisfy our emotional and psychological part, which is equally precious to preserve.

The detailed menu can now be found online on many sites, below we summarize the indications for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Doctor Ongaro’s breakfastto be alternated over seven days, includes: pancakes with oatmeal, berries, scrambled eggs, wholemeal bread, whey protein isolate, sheep’s milk ricotta with bitter cocoa, smoked salmon with avocado, natural yoghurt.

Always a choice, every day, coffee or tea.

Doctor Ongaro’s lunchrotating during the week includes: tuna or mackerel in oil, black or red rice, mixed salad, buckwheat and cannellini beans, baked anchovies and turnip tops, tofu and basmati rice, quinoa, chicken and cauliflower, cous cous with legumes and vegetables, pasta with sardines, carrots.

Doctor Ongaro’s dinnerto be alternated on the various days of the week, includes: chicken and crunchy vegetables, wholemeal bread, salmon steak with citrus fruits, fennel, green and radicchio omelette, vegetable soup, spelled and chickpeas, beef carpaccio with rocket and mixed salad, turkey with artichokes.

Who is Doctor Ongaro

Already known as doctor of the astronauts, collaborated with NASA, the Russian Space Agency and several international research centers to take care of the astronauts’ nutrition.

He was the first Italian to obtain the Diploma in Functional Medicine at the Institute for Functional Medicine (AFMCP) and the Board Certification (specialist qualification) in anti-aging medicine (ABAARM).

Known face of the television program Doctors on the front line, today he has international fame as wellness expert and holds courses and seminars on health and longevity.