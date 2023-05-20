Home » This food has more protein than meat and milk: it protects heart function and improves its resistance
Health

This food has more protein than meat and milk: it protects heart function and improves its resistance

by admin
This food has more protein than meat and milk: it protects heart function and improves its resistance

Did you know that there is a superfood that provides a greater quantity of milk and meat proteins, increases physical resistance and protects the heart system?

The ideal food for athletes but also for immunocompromised subjects: the superfood provides noble proteins, which help to stay in perfect shape and health.

Among the fundamental macronutrients for the body, there are protein. In fact, if they are lacking in a diet, there may be an evident decrease in muscle mass, other ailments and problems may occur, including growth retardation e immune system weak. But not only. To these very unpleasant inconveniences, they also add skin diseases, hair cracking and falling off, flaking nails and metabolic dysfunctions.

The superfood that gives strength and health: which foods contain proteins

Include protein, via the superfood, in the daily diet allows to obtain considerable advantages. Among these we find greater ease of tissue repair e decrease in hunger understood as a stimulus for the body to obtain proteins that are often not supplied.

Furthermore, the regular intake of the superfoodspeeds up the metabolism resulting in weight loss thanks to the transformation of fats into energy. These functions allow for the elimination of fat deposits, maintenance of muscle mass, rapid recovery after training, strengthening of the immune system and development of antibodies.

Superfood that provides vegetable proteins more than meat and milk – Tantasalute.it

Every balanced diet must include protein. There are many foods that contain them. Among these are: tuna, mussels, prawns, salmon. In addition, you can include in the menu: legumes, dairy products, almonds, walnuts, hemp seeds, almonds as well as whole grains. Among plant foods, however, there are: cabbage, asparagus, broccoli and spinach.

For those who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, it is possible to take vegetable proteins. In particular one must take into consideration a superfood which provides an excellent amount of protein as well as countless other nutrients very important for health and wellbeing well being psychophysical. What is this miraculous superfood?

It is the blue algae, or spirulina. A typology of microscopic algae which is found in fresh waters but also in the sea and belongs to the family of cyanobacteria. Spirulina is defined as a superfood due to its great nutritional power, in fact it is characterized by a large concentration of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants e protein.

The latter are especially present in the blue algae which are also considered an inexhaustible source of essential amino acids which are the foundation of proteins. The superfood also provides the B vitamins, vitamin A, vitamin E e ferro. Spirulina is a food known and used in every part of the world and in many cultures. It is currently on the market in the form of a food supplement in various formats.

See also  Elevated levels of toxic metals in some mixed fruit juices and soft drinks. « Medicine in the Library

You may also like

Delirium for Leonardo DiCaprio, triumph of Martin Scorsese...

Arsenal slip, City win the Premier League! And...

Dermatitis, obesity and cholesterol, did you know that...

Hot flashes from menopause, with which foods to...

9 suitable plants for mixed cultivation

Serie A, Atalanta-Verona 3-1: Gasperini remains attached to...

Williams syndrome, one in 10,000 falls into the...

chickpeas better than beans, that’s why

Motion sickness and seasickness, what to do to...

New Kia Niro 2023, the compact SUV is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy