This food has more protein than meat and milk: it protects heart function and improves its resistance

Did you know that there is a superfood that provides a greater quantity of milk and meat proteins, increases physical resistance and protects the heart system?

The ideal food for athletes but also for immunocompromised subjects: the superfood provides noble proteins, which help to stay in perfect shape and health.

Among the fundamental macronutrients for the body, there are protein. In fact, if they are lacking in a diet, there may be an evident decrease in muscle mass, other ailments and problems may occur, including growth retardation e immune system weak. But not only. To these very unpleasant inconveniences, they also add skin diseases, hair cracking and falling off, flaking nails and metabolic dysfunctions.

The superfood that gives strength and health: which foods contain proteins

Include protein, via the superfood, in the daily diet allows to obtain considerable advantages. Among these we find greater ease of tissue repair e decrease in hunger understood as a stimulus for the body to obtain proteins that are often not supplied.

Furthermore, the regular intake of the superfoodspeeds up the metabolism resulting in weight loss thanks to the transformation of fats into energy. These functions allow for the elimination of fat deposits, maintenance of muscle mass, rapid recovery after training, strengthening of the immune system and development of antibodies.

Every balanced diet must include protein. There are many foods that contain them. Among these are: tuna, mussels, prawns, salmon. In addition, you can include in the menu: legumes, dairy products, almonds, walnuts, hemp seeds, almonds as well as whole grains. Among plant foods, however, there are: cabbage, asparagus, broccoli and spinach.

For those who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, it is possible to take vegetable proteins. In particular one must take into consideration a superfood which provides an excellent amount of protein as well as countless other nutrients very important for health and wellbeing well being psychophysical. What is this miraculous superfood?

It is the blue algae, or spirulina. A typology of microscopic algae which is found in fresh waters but also in the sea and belongs to the family of cyanobacteria. Spirulina is defined as a superfood due to its great nutritional power, in fact it is characterized by a large concentration of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants e protein.

The latter are especially present in the blue algae which are also considered an inexhaustible source of essential amino acids which are the foundation of proteins. The superfood also provides the B vitamins, vitamin A, vitamin E e ferro. Spirulina is a food known and used in every part of the world and in many cultures. It is currently on the market in the form of a food supplement in various formats.