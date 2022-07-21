Nutrition is essential for our well-being and the unregulated consumption of some foods can be harmful. Be careful not to overdo this ingredient: excessive use increases the risk of stroke.

Nutrition plays a fundamental role in the well-being of our organism. To stay healthy, it is important to eat a balanced diet and beware of excesses.

There is one ingredient that we can find in all kitchens that, if used too much, can increase the risk of stroke. Let’s find out what it is and how to regulate it.

Stroke, a leading cause of death

Stroke is one of the main causes of mortality. In Italy, it ranks third (after cardiovascular disease and neoplasms) and ranks first as a cause of disability.

There are two main types: hemorrhagic stroke, due to a cerebral hemorrhage, and ischemic, linked to a lack of blood flow. In both cases, they result in the inability of a portion of the brain to function properly.

Stroke can be caused, in particular, by high blood pressure. But there are other factors as well: obesity, smoking, diabetes mellitus, high cholesterol or atrial fibrillation are some.

Often, it is difficult to identify the symptoms of high blood pressure. For this reason periodic checks are recommended. The same goes for cholesterol: from blood tests it is possible to determine what levels are present in your body.

To this we can add physical activity, eat more fruits and vegetables and reduce the consumption of foods rich in cholesterol (such as meat, cheese and some sweets) and quit smoking.

Several scientific investigations have shown that the chances of having a stroke (and heart problems) can increase when you overuse one of the most used ingredients in the kitchen. We are talking about the salt.

Salt, how much to use?

Nutritionists advise not to exceed 5 grams of salt per day. The ideal amount for the health of our cardiovascular system. But, according to studies, the individual average is around 6 grams per day, up to 12.

For many, eliminating salt from their kitchen would be impossible. Fortunately, it can be replaced with even tastier and tastier ingredients: spices and herbs.

Spices, in particular, have numerous beneficial properties and are rich in antioxidants and antiplatelet agents. Among these, we can signal: saffron, turmeric, thyme, rosemary, pepper and chilli.