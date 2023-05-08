This helps men with urine leakage

TENA Men offers a wide range of discreet, absorbent and comfortable products for men.

Does urinary leakage only occur in older men? Unfortunately no, because men of all ages can lose urine in everyday life. Incontinence in men can have different causes and manifestations. It often begins with annoying dribbling, where a few drops end up in the pants after urinating. So that the quality of life does not fall by the wayside, men should actively address the issue. Because there are definitely ways to get urine leakage under control.

Involuntary leakage of urine does not necessarily mean that you “wet your pants” like a child. It can manifest itself in men in many different ways. Almost everyone is probably familiar with one of them: annoying dribbling after urinating. The inevitable result is wet spots in the underpants. This is nothing unusual and nothing to worry about. When dribbling, some urine collects in the urethra, which is significantly longer in men than in women. It’s even more annoying when larger amounts of urine drip. Then even stains can be seen on the pants. Other men, on the other hand, feel a sudden and very strong urge to urinate, even though the bladder is not yet full. Even a short walk to the toilet can then be too far and the urine comes out in a gush. This surprising urge to urinate can occur frequently, sometimes several times an hour. However, involuntary loss of urine can also occur if the pressure in the abdomen and thus on the bladder increases. This already happens with everyday exertion, such as coughing, sneezing or laughing. In the case of so-called stress incontinence, however, lifting and carrying heavy objects can also trigger urine leakage, for example when a drinks crate is lifted into the trunk. Finally, there are men who can no longer completely empty their bladder. With overflow incontinence, it is permanently full and the urine simply overflows in the truest sense of the word. Men then have the feeling of being leaky and there is a constant dripping like a leaking pipe.

Urine leakage has various causes

The older a man(s) is, the higher the probability of being affected by incontinence. But younger men with previous illnesses can also leak urine involuntarily. By far the most common cause of urine leakage in men is an enlarged prostate. From the age of 35, it gradually begins to grow. Above a certain size, it can narrow the urethra so much that urinary problems occur. Urine leakage can also occur after prostate surgery. Almost all men have trouble holding their urine immediately after the procedure. In the course of the first few months, however, the incontinence disappears in most cases. Another cause can be weakened pelvic floor muscles. While this is less common in men than women, it can still happen. Being overweight increases the pressure in the abdomen and also weakens the pelvic floor muscles, which can increase involuntary urine leakage.

Men also benefit from pelvic floor training

The easiest way to get permanent control of involuntary urine leakage is to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles through daily exercise. There are special exercises that any man can learn quickly. However, you first have to know which muscles are actually involved. The following exercise is helpful for detecting the pelvic floor muscles: Imagine stopping the stream of urine suddenly and as completely as possible when urinating. The muscles that are tightened are the pelvic floor muscles. Three training sessions per day of 5 minutes each would be ideal, but success can also be achieved with one training session. In the meantime – and beyond – special bladder weakness products ensure safety in everyday life. TENA Men offers a wide range of discreet, absorbent and comfortable pads and disposable pants. They are specially made for men and offer protection exactly where it is needed.

Adjust lifestyle

However, urinary leakage can also be improved by making minor lifestyle changes. This includes, for example, always drinking enough – even if many men do exactly the opposite: They drink less liquid because they think they then have to go to the toilet less often. But exactly the opposite is the case: the symptoms intensify. Because if the kidneys get too little fluid, the urine concentrates and irritates the bladder. The correct recommendation is therefore to drink normally. However, diuretic drinks such as coffee, tea or alcohol should be avoided if possible. Since being overweight increases the pressure in the abdomen and on the bladder, it makes sense to tackle the loss of urine through targeted weight loss. Last but not least, incontinence can also be triggered by stress. In everyday life, men should therefore always plan enough time for relaxation.

Podcast: Male Incontinence

Men who want to find out more about urine leakage can find much more helpful information in the TENA Men podcast “Male incontinence”. In the 30-minute episode, affected men and experts have their say. It can be heard on Spotify. This also works without a subscription.

Men receive lots of tips for full control in everyday life, product advice and a free test package www.tena.de/men

TENA is a brand of Essity, a global leader in hygiene and health. With over 60 years of experience, TENA is the world‘s #1 adult incontinence brand*. We offer a comprehensive range of absorbent products, skin care products and digital health technology solutions designed to meet the needs of sufferers, their families and healthcare professionals. With TENA, Essity is at the forefront of developing products and services that help improve people’s dignity and quality of life. Our products reduce our carbon footprint, step by step we protect not only people but also our planet. For more information, see www.tena.de

*Euromonitor International Limited; Retail Adult Incontinence, all channels, RSP value sales, Tissue & Hygiene, 2020 edition.

company contact

Essity Germany GmbH

Jacqueline Lerch

Sandhofer Str. 176

68305 Mannheim

+49 (0) 621 778-0





Press contact

Bonitomedia GmbH

Florian Ziem

Karlstrasse 34

64283 Darmstadt

+49 (0) 6151 / 15950-0

+49 (0) 6151 / 15950-29



