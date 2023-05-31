This home remedy fights the fungus biologically!

Every hobby gardener who has had zucchini in the vegetable garden at least once has had to fight with powdery mildew. Powdery mildew on zucchini starts suddenly, and the fungal spores spread quickly. The affected plants can die. Fortunately, there is a home remedy that is effective against powdery mildew: skimmed milk.

Recognize powdery mildew on zucchini and treat it biologically

At first there are just a few white dots on the surface of the zucchini leaf. After a few days, the entire leaves are covered with a white coating. Every hobby gardener then knows – it is powdery mildew.

The disease is caused by a fungus that usually overwinters in the soil or directly on plants and re-disperses its spores in warm, dry weather. The pathogen affects both zucchini and pumpkins in the vegetable patch and in the greenhouse. Other useful and ornamental plants such as cucumbers and roses also suffer from powdery mildew – the signs of the disease are the same, but the causative agent is a different fungus. Of the neighboring plants in the vegetable patch, only the pumpkins are at risk of infestation and should be checked regularly. If the disease has not yet spread, removing the diseased parts of the plant can help as a first step. However, if the whole plant is affected, then you have to treat it.

To prevent reinfestation and speed up healing, you should also:

Thin out the affected plants to improve air circulation.

Stop fertilizing until you solve the problem. The fungus spreads particularly quickly on young leaves and shoots.

Only water the zucchini from below.

Keep the humidity in the greenhouse below 70%.

If you have successfully combated powdery mildew, the plants can be strengthened with field horsetail broth.

This remedy helps against powdery mildew: instructions

Skimmed milk and buttermilk have proven to be helpful remedies against powdery mildew. They have a similar effect to whole milk, but are low in fat and therefore have no unpleasant smell.

Treatments should begin as soon as the first signs of fungal infection appear. Spray the affected plants 2 times a week in dry weather and 3 times a week in rainy weather. Continue treatments for at least a month to prevent re-spreading. It is very important that you wet the leaves well at the top and bottom. The same applies to shoots and flowers. If there is already fruit, spray the fruit as well. The soil in the root area should be treated with the spray.

The best time to spray the plants depends on the weather. If the days are sunny and warm, spray the plants late in the afternoon. Spray early in the morning when it rains. It is best to wear rubber gloves, which you then either disinfect with denatured alcohol or dispose of with household waste. The mildew fungus can cause allergies and should ideally not come into contact with the skin.

Milk against powdery mildew in zucchini: mixing ratio and application

The recipe for the home remedy with skimmed milk is very simple. You mix milk and water in a 1 to 9 ratio and pour the solution into a spray bottle. Then wet all parts of the plant with the home remedy and pour the rest on the ground around the plants.

Powdery mildew on zucchini: are the fruits edible?

The unaffected fruits can be harvested, washed and eaten. We advise against eating the affected fruit – the fungus is said to be harmless to humans, but it can trigger allergic reactions.

Can the diseased parts of the plant be composted?

According to the Federal Environment Agency, you can compost the diseased parts as long as you cover them with garden soil or plant material immediately afterwards. In this way, the spores are not spread further in the garden. If you want to be on the safe side, you can dispose of the parts of the plant with the household waste and thus prevent the fungus from spreading next year. Because the pathogen can survive in the compost heap until the next year.