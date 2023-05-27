Home » This ingredient in alcoholic beverages makes your hangover worse
Health

This ingredient in alcoholic beverages makes your hangover worse

by admin
Anyone who has too many drinks on a boisterous evening often pays for it with a hangover the day after. But not all alcohol is the same: a certain ingredient can make the symptoms even worse.

During a cozy get-together or boisterous celebrations with friends, it sometimes happens that you look too deeply into the glass. The day after, the body responds with headaches, dizziness, body aches and nausea.

However, the hangover is not always the same – one reason for this is the Type of alcohol that you drink. A relatively unknown ingredient is responsible for the fact that the symptoms are much stronger the morning after.

Congeners in alcohol: You should avoid these drinks

Beer is undoubtedly the most popular alcoholic beverage in Germany. But there are drinks that trigger a stronger hangover than others. These include:

  • red wine
  • Whisky
  • Bourbon
  • Brandy

What do these drinks have in common? The solution: They all contain congeners , i.e. a by-product of the fermentation of sugar. These chemical compounds are the main culprits behind most hangover symptoms, according to studies. Therefore, only consume these drinks in small quantities if possible

Alcoholic beverages without congeners?

You can’t do without the congeners entirely, since the compounds are always created during the production of alcohol, i.e. during fermentation or distillation. Only the amount of congeners is different.

Clear spirits such as white wine, vodka, gin, rum or tequila have a significantly lower proportion of congeners and are therefore less likely to cause a hangover. So if you want to toast with friends, you’d better treat yourself to a drink like this.

Avoid hangovers after drinks with congeners

However, if you’ve had a little too much whisky, red wine or similar drinks, then you should take the usual measures before bed to at least alleviate the hangover. These include:

  • drink enough water
  • Add electrolytes (e.g. in powder form)
  • Eat something small, because fatty foods slow down alcohol absorption

The original of this post “This ingredient in alcoholic beverages makes your hangover worse” comes from chip.de.

