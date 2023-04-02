Guest of Lucia Announced sunday at “Half an hour more” the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala. «You didn’t come to me many times, but you always gave me the impression of a very moderate mayor. Lately, however, he seems much more firm and determined: is there a new mayor Sala on the field?» asked Annunziata. “I I respect the work of President Meloni. I’m cautious, because time must be given, but this it is a government that wants to bring us back – replied Sala – I am thinking, for example, of the transcripts of the children of homoparental couples».

On April 25th After the controversies on the theme of the Resistance, arising from the words of Ignazio LaRussa, Hall said: «I will be on stage for April 25th. I’m not for confrontation: let’s reconcile, fine. But if you don’t have to evoke danger fascistit must be evoked the risk of a clear omission of what has been our history. And I see this risk every day. And cagainst this risk I will fight. He continues it removal of what was the ignominy of fascism it’s not good in Italy”.

Children of homoparental couples “On the transcripts, I say this as a Catholic, if the contemporary world proposes a certain model of society, I have to take that into account,” added Sala. For homoparental couples «the government’s solution is the adoptionbut we all know it’s a difficult thing, that it doesn’t work, we proposed the egalitarian marriage, which would speed up the adoption process. We are not going to protest but to bring proposals. I know too that for the gestation for others there is controversy. Parliament must address this issue, let’s not let Minister Roccella decide”.

Collaboration between mayors What has been created it is not “a party but it is a front” of the mayors that “can address sensitive issues and we work together,” said Sala speaking of the collaboration with his counterparts in cities such as Naples, Rome, Florence, Palermo, Turin and Genoa. “As compared to Marco Bucci of Genoaon many things we may not see it the same way, but let’s collaborate in an extraordinary way, I follow his ideas and he does the same, so it’s easier to get along and not be controversial between mayors», said Sala. «We work for the good of our fellow citizens and generally we have common problems to manage», added Sala.

The election of mayors About the electoral system of mayors, «this Government wants to change it» because «they do the math, and they think that in this way they take more cities to the right”Sala said. «We want to move on to the fact that if one gets 40 percent in the first round and is in the lead, he is already mayor. For 20 years we have said from right and left that this electoral system was the best there was, even the mayor of Italy was evoked, from right and left. Now we want to change.” See also How it's made and how it's doing Ray, Sonos' cheapest soundbar

I founded the Pnrr Referring to the controversies raised by his statement on unspent resources of the Pnrr, Sala said: «We have plans in the drawer to redo schools, social housing, to buy buses. If they give us the funds, we invest them. We don’t want to take away anyone’s funds. I said we are ready to invest them, if any. If there are unused funds, what do we do? Shall we throw them away?” We have projects in the drawer for schools and public housing. I don’t argue, I respect everyone, but I don’t see a connection between saying “I can invest” and being a “secessionist”. I repeat, I do not want to take anything away from anyone ».

“Elly Schlein? I wanted her as councilor” «Elly Schlein I know her well I wanted to take her to Milan to be an assessor, then we decided not to do it and maybe it was for his good because from there his political career accelerated. I think it is very knowledgeable on some subjects e I think he needs some support on others, such as industrial policy or what to do with the big networks». «My doubt is: who is helping her and will help her? – added Sala -. You rightly say “enough with the currents”, and I agree with you, given that even in the Municipalities to give the last charge one must always go with the balance, but if you abandon the currents you must have an alternative system. Ma we can only give Schlein a chance».