This is behind the new eyebrow trend 2023

Beautifully shaped eyebrows give our face more contour and play a crucial role in our appearance. Full and bushy brows have been in the spotlight for years, but sadly, very few of us have been blessed with them. Just like in fashion, there are always new trends emerging in the beauty world that win our hearts. In the last few days, a new phenomenon has caught our attention – powder brows are the latest eyebrow trend that is gaining popularity among fashionistas. What’s behind it? What costs should you expect and what else should you watch out for? We explain all this to you in our article!

What are powder brows?

What are powder brows? More and more people are asking these questions in the last few days, because the eyebrow trend is really everywhere. Whether microblading, nanoblading, etc. – there are now endless beauty treatments that are supposed to help us achieve fuller and beautiful brows. In powder brows, color pigments are introduced into the upper layer of the skin with a nano-needle to achieve this feathery look. The small shades are set in the form of small dots and this is exactly what creates an effect similar to using powder. The treatment itself usually lasts between two and four hours. Is there a difference between powder brows and microblading? Yes, technically. In contrast to powder brows, microblading involves drawing individual strokes with the needle. Due to the fine powder effect, powder brows look much more natural as an eyebrow trend and the brows immediately appear much fuller.

What does Powder Brows cost?

Regardless of whether it is a cosmetic treatment or a new hairstyle – the costs can vary greatly and depend on the beauty salon. Unfortunately, we can’t tell you exactly what powder brows cost, but you should expect a price range of 300 to 600 euros. So take your time when looking for a suitable studio and find out more about the reviews and experiences of the beauticians. As this is a permanent treatment, your choice should not be influenced by price.

What should you pay attention to after the treatment?

In order to achieve the best possible and natural result, there are a few important things you should pay attention to with powder brows after the treatment. The most important thing is that you give your skin enough time to regenerate. For this reason, you should avoid sweaty workouts and sports for the first 10 days. Also avoid the sun and do not go swimming. Going to the sauna would not be a good idea either. After 2-3 days it can happen that the skin and the pigmented areas start to itch and tighten – this is always a good sign. Even if it is sometimes quite difficult, you must never scratch or rub! If the itching becomes really unbearable, you can apply some petroleum jelly or another mild ointment.

How long do powder brows last?

Logically, before undergoing any cosmetic treatment, we want to know if it is even worth spending so much money on it. At Powder Brows, we can safely say – yes! The durability depends on how quickly our skin regenerates, but powder brows usually last between 2 and 3 years. However, if you have very oily and greasy skin, the shelf life will unfortunately be reduced by a few months. In order for your brows to look their best, we would recommend touching up the hairs with a new color every 4-5 months.

Are there any known health risks?

And here’s the good news – as long as you don’t have any allergies, there are no health risks with powder brows. If you do not tolerate the colors of the pigments used, severe redness and inflammation can occur. To be on the safe side, do an allergy test first and let the beautician advise you in detail about potential dangers.