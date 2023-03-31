Try coloring eggs the old-fashioned way, using spices, foods, and plants instead of dyes. It turns out that everything you need can be found in your own kitchen and in nature. It’s something unusual and fun to try. Note that you should plan egg dyeing at least a day in advance to get the brightest colors possible. Dying Easter eggs has been a ritual for a long time. Discover how to dye eggs naturally in the following article!

Color eggs with natural means

Soaking eggs in natural dyes is a better method than using chemical tablets to dye hard-boiled eggs because soaking preserves more of the nutrients in the egg while creating richer colors. It is fascinating to observe how different foods such as turmeric, blueberries, beetroot and many others can create a variety of colors in the eggs.

What you need for colorful Easter eggs

These remedies are particularly useful for the following colors.

Yellow: 2-3 teaspoons ground turmeric or cumin

Orange: 1 cup chopped yellow onion skins or 3 tablespoons chili powder

Pink: 1 cup shredded beets

Purple: 1 cup red onion skins

Blue: 1 cup chopped blue cabbage

Blue: 1 cup blueberries

Brown: 1 bag of black tea

Green: 2 cups spinach

Dye eggs naturally – instructions

Eggs should be at room temperature – remove hard-boiled eggs from fridge about 30 minutes before coloring. For the different colors you need the following ingredients:

250ml of water

1-2 teaspoons white vinegar

Desired coloring (e.g. turmeric or red cabbage, etc.)

1-2 tablespoons of salt

1-2 tablespoons brown or regular sugar

Coloring instructions:

Bring the water, salt, sugar, and coloring ingredient to a boil, then reduce the heat to simmer for about half an hour. If you want the eggshell to absorb the color better, be sure to add 1 to 2 teaspoons of white vinegar. The eggs should be dipped in the solution, which is about room temperature. The longer they lie in the colored water, the stronger the color becomes. You can let the eggs soak in the solution for an entire night (or up to three days). After that, let the Easter eggs dry completely. Finally, the eggs are polished with a cloth after rubbing them with some vegetable oil.

Coloring Easter eggs with wine

You need 12 fresh, white eggs (room temperature) and dark red wine.

Directions:

Fill a saucepan completely with wine and bring to a boil. Using a slotted spoon, add the eggs to the wine – soft-boiled eggs take 8 minutes, hard-boiled 15 minutes. After that, turn off the stove. Leave the Easter eggs in the saucepan with the wine until they are the desired color (maximum 12 hours). After that, remove them from the wine and dry them on paper towels. Avoid polishing with olive oil.

So you can also color beautiful eggs naturally

When using natural dyes to dye Easter eggs, the shade may vary from one component to the next, but in general you can expect the colors described below. If you want bold colors, put the Easter eggs in the fridge for a longer period of time – it’s best to let them soak overnight.

Orange-red color obtained

Mix 2 tablespoons of paprika powder with 250ml of boiling water, then add 2 teaspoons of white vinegar. This creates a pale red-orange color.

Dye Eggs Naturally – Yellow

Bright yellow: Boil 120 g chopped carrots in 350 ml water for 15 minutes, then strain the mixture. After that, add 2 teaspoons of white vinegar.

Different shades of yellow: To get different shades, steep 4 bags of chamomile or green tea in 250ml of boiling water for 5 minutes.

Blassgelb: 120 g of chopped goldenrod should be boiled in 500 ml of water for 20 minutes before straining the water. Then add 2 teaspoons of white vinegar.

Blassgelb: Boil the peels of 6 oranges in 350ml of water for 20 minutes, then add 2 teaspoons of vinegar.

Brown Easter Eggs

Brown-Gold: Boil 2 teaspoons dill seeds in 250ml water for 15 minutes, then strain the mixture. Add 2 teaspoons of vinegar.

Braun: Add 1 tablespoon of vinegar to 250 ml of strong coffee.

pink and lavender

Blassrosa: Chop 120 g of amaranth flowers, boil them in 500 ml of water and then strain the mixture. Add 2 teaspoons of white vinegar.

Mittelrosa: Boil the skins of 6 avocados in 350ml water for 20 minutes, then strain. Add 2 teaspoons of vinegar.

Lavender: Combine 250ml grape juice and 1 tablespoon vinegar.

Dye Eggs Naturally – Teal

The eggs should be soaked first in a blue solution made from red cabbage and then in a yellow solution made from turmeric.