This is how AI interprets multiple sclerosis (30/05/2023)

The exhibition was born from a need well photographed by the Doxa survey for Aism conducted in the first months of 2023 on a representative sample of the Italian population: Italians have a superficial knowledge of the disease and do not know its impact on people’s lives. In fact, although almost all public opinion (98%) knows MS, at least by hearsay, e more than 80% know that it is a neurological disease, the level of information is uneven with respect to the symptomatology. To the population they result the visible symptoms are well known, such as difficulty in movement (93%), lack of coordination (90%) and loss of strength (89%), while invisible symptoms are unknown to most, such as memory loss (24%), depression (34%), visual disturbances (36%) and difficulty concentrating (37%). Again, the 60% of respondents believe that people with MS inevitably develop severe disabilities and that the disease cannot be treated with drugs.

«Aism, through its Fism Foundation, has always promoted the use of technologies to improve the management of the disease and the quality of life of people with MS. Examples are the Italian Multiple Sclerosis and Related Pathologies Registry and the Barcoding Ms project – an integrated database of clinical, genetic, imaging and patient measurement data that will provide a personalized picture of the clinical progression and biology of the disease -, as well as the development of an app that allows self-assessment and monitoring of cognitive functions of people with multiple sclerosis. And again the participation in the European Alameda project, which uses AI to bridge the gap between early diagnosis and therapeutic treatment in neurological diseases. With PortrAIts we wanted to demonstrate that AI, if used in a virtuous way, can also help in communication, to give a new voice to people with Sm”, he claims Mario Alberto Battaglia, president of FISM.