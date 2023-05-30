This is how AI interprets multiple sclerosis (30/05/2023)

The arm like a piece of ice. Needles that prick from the waist down. Legs heavy as boulders. These are some of the symptoms of multiple sclerosis, disabling but invisible, told by those who have to live with many small ailments every day, perceived by everyone in a different way. Starting from the stories of 10 “testimonials” with Sm, each of whom has chosen to describe the discomfort they experience in their own way, PortrAIts is born, an open air exhibit of portraits made with the support of artificial intelligence, which reveals to the general public the difficulties that each of them faces in daily life. Listening to the stories of the ten people with Sm was an Artificial Intelligence program which, together with communication professionals, reworked their words generating surprising images, far from the reality visible to the eyes, but close to the actual feeling of those who live together with sm.
The exhibition will be inaugurated on May 30, World Multiple Sclerosis Day, in Rome in Piazza San Silvestro and in Milan in Via Dante. PortrAIts is part of the activities promoted by Aism for the Information Week on Sm which will be held from 29 May to 6 June: meetings, demonstrations and events organized throughout Italy to raise awareness of the disease, the quality of life of people with MS and their caregivers, the protection of their rights and the importance of scientific research. World MS Day will also host a light show. The main Italian monuments, including the Pirellone in Milan, the Mole Antonelliana in Turin, Herculaneum and the institutional buildings of the Senate and Palazzo Chigi, will be illuminated in red, to shed light on a sometimes invisible pathology. «The PortrAIts exhibition aims to fill this knowledge gap and raise public awareness of the invisible symptoms of multiple sclerosis. Through the testimonies of people with MS and the use of Artificial Intelligence to generate images that represent their symptoms, with the exhibition we wanted to communicate in a powerful and exciting way what people with multiple sclerosis experience on a daily basis”. explains Francesco Vacca, national president of Aism.
The exhibition was born from a need well photographed by the Doxa survey for Aism conducted in the first months of 2023 on a representative sample of the Italian population: Italians have a superficial knowledge of the disease and do not know its impact on people’s lives. In fact, although almost all public opinion (98%) knows MS, at least by hearsay, e more than 80% know that it is a neurological disease, the level of information is uneven with respect to the symptomatology. To the population they result the visible symptoms are well known, such as difficulty in movement (93%), lack of coordination (90%) and loss of strength (89%), while invisible symptoms are unknown to most, such as memory loss (24%), depression (34%), visual disturbances (36%) and difficulty concentrating (37%). Again, the 60% of respondents believe that people with MS inevitably develop severe disabilities and that the disease cannot be treated with drugs.
«Aism, through its Fism Foundation, has always promoted the use of technologies to improve the management of the disease and the quality of life of people with MS. Examples are the Italian Multiple Sclerosis and Related Pathologies Registry and the Barcoding Ms project – an integrated database of clinical, genetic, imaging and patient measurement data that will provide a personalized picture of the clinical progression and biology of the disease -, as well as the development of an app that allows self-assessment and monitoring of cognitive functions of people with multiple sclerosis. And again the participation in the European Alameda project, which uses AI to bridge the gap between early diagnosis and therapeutic treatment in neurological diseases. With PortrAIts we wanted to demonstrate that AI, if used in a virtuous way, can also help in communication, to give a new voice to people with Sm”, he claims Mario Alberto Battaglia, president of FISM.
Here are the main appointments of the information week on multiple sclerosis
- 30 maggio World Multiple Sclerosis Day: main Italian monuments illuminated in red
- 30 maggio opening of the exhibition PortrAIts ore 11:00 a Roma in piazza San Silvestro and a Milano in via Dante, 6
- May 30th – June 1st – Congresso annuale FISM: Connecting MS and Related Disorders. Our Pathways to Cure. Annual appointment with the main researchers doing research on multiple sclerosis in Italy. Hotel Villa Pamphili, Rome. Also visible on www.aism.it/congressofism or on the AISM YouTube channel www.youtube.com/sclerosimultipla
- May 31 morning. Presentation of the MS Barometer, progress of the MS 2025 Agenda and related pathologies, signing of the Bill of Rights by the institutions present. Chapter House – Senate – Piazza della Minerva – Rome
- May 31 in the afternoon Presentation of the inclusive tourism project “Independent life
nongoes on vacation.” ENIT – National Tourism Agency – Via Marghera 2 – Rome