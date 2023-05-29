This is how blueberries are properly fertilized!

Small, healthy and super delicious – blueberries are a delicious addition to cakes, muffins and other baked goods, but also taste great as a small snack. While blueberries are rarely seen in home gardens, they are particularly easy to care for and well worth growing. Regular watering of the plants is important for a good and bountiful harvest, but not sufficient. In addition to water, most fruit and vegetable plants also need adequate nutrients in the form of the right fertilizer for optimal growth. However, blueberries have special requirements and so that the bushes deliver delicious fruit, we will explain below how to fertilize blueberries.

When to fertilize blueberries?

As a bog plant, blueberries have special requirements, which we should definitely consider when fertilizing. In addition to choosing the right fertilizer for blueberries, the right time also plays a very important role in ensuring a high-yield harvest. Fertilization is very closely related to the right soil and for the plants to optimally absorb the nutrients, the soil must have a certain acidity. Blueberries like acidic soil with a pH between 4 and 5. If this is exceeded, the plants suffer from nutrient deficiencies which could ruin our entire harvest.

Blueberries are usually fertilized three times a year. The first application of fertilizer is already recommended in the spring between March and April – this promotes the growth of the young shoots. Shortly before they sprout, you can fertilize the blueberries again. If the first fruits appear in May, it would be advisable to supply the blueberries with fertilizer again. The third fertilization takes place in autumn for the harvest – but not too late, otherwise the frost hardiness is endangered.

How to fertilize blueberries? – Here’s how to do it right

If you want a good harvest, you should of course know how to fertilize blueberries. Like all other ericaceous plants, blueberries do not tolerate compost. Even with younger plants and a sandy soil, it is better to use less fertilizer – too much of it can cause quite a lot of damage to the plants.

It is particularly important that the roots below the surface are not injured and that we provide the blueberries with plenty of water after fertilization. Alternatively, you can dissolve the fertilizer in the irrigation water beforehand. It is better to fertilize potted plants with a liquid fertilizer, whereby you fertilize the plants twice a week before and after flowering and only once a week thereafter.

Fertilize blueberries naturally

If you don’t want to use chemical fertilizers from the store, you can fertilize the blueberries naturally. For example, leaves, lawn clippings, pine litter and chopped pieces of bark are perfect for this – all things that most likely every gardener has available in the garden. However, you should avoid pure compost, because it contains nutrients that blueberries do not tolerate well. To stimulate growth and to provide the plants with sufficient nitrogen, put a handful of horn shavings in the top layer of soil when planting.

Fertilize blueberries minerally with blue grain

Blue corn is a universal fertilizer and is rich in nutrients that most plants in the garden need. As a complete fertilizer, blueseed contains phosphorus, potassium and nitrogen, which are essential for the healthy growth of blueberries. To prevent damage to the plants, make sure that the fertilizer does not have too high concentrations of salts and always apply the recommended amount on the packaging. The better alternative would be to fertilize the blueberries naturally.

Fertilize blueberries with coffee grounds?

Yes, coffee grounds are an excellent natural fertilizer for blueberries. Coffee has a pH of around 5 and is high in nutrients such as nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus, which are important for the healthy growth of blueberries. So instead of throwing away the coffee grounds, you can work them in around the plants 3-4 times in the spring. To make a liquid fertilizer, mix the coffee grounds with some water and spray the blueberries with it.

Dried banana peels as fertilizer for blueberries

Don’t throw away the banana peels! You can actually use dried banana peels as fertilizer for blueberries. For good berry development and a good harvest, blueberries need calcium and phosphorus, and banana peels contain plenty of it. To use banana peels as fertilizer, cut them into small pieces and let them dry completely for 2-3 days. Then chop in a food processor or with a rolling pin and work into the soil.

Fertilize blueberries with vinegar?

To stimulate plant growth, you could also fertilize blueberries with vinegar. If your soil has too high a pH, vinegar can improve soil conditions. Depending on the pH value, about 0.70 milliliters of vinegar are mixed with 1 liter of water. Note, however, that liberal use of vinegar as a fertilizer is prohibited by law. So use the home remedy sparingly and occasionally.

How to fertilize blueberries in a pot?

In contrast to plants in the field, blueberries in pots need to be fertilized a little more often. The reason for this is that the nutrients in the planter are flushed out more quickly and, logically, due to the small space, fewer nutrients are stored in the soil.